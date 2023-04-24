The Frederick County Board of Education's policy committee will weigh potential changes to the rules that govern public comment at meetings, which members say has too often become disruptive.
At the board's meeting last week, members voted unanimously to send the question to the policy committee, which is expected to take it up at its May 17 meeting.
The board briefly considered immediately establishing an email address where people could send written comments that would be entered into the public record, but decided to wait after considering a host of logistical questions.
Members of the public are allowed to comment at the beginning of each full board meeting and before every vote. Individuals have three minutes to speak, and those representing organizations have five.
Board Policy 102, which includes rules for how the body runs its meetings, says the board must allot 30 minutes for public comment at every meeting.
The policy says that "if more people wish to speak [than] time allows, public comment shall continue at the discretion of the Board."
But for most meetings in the past two years, far too many people have signed up to speak for the 30-minute rule to be feasible. Typically, the board allots 30 minutes at the beginning of the meeting, then turns to its business for the evening before returning to finish public comment at the end.
Often, speakers continue talking after their time has expired. Lengthy, impassioned public comment sessions have caused some board meetings to stretch for more than five hours, ending between 11 p.m. and midnight.
Board President Sue Johnson has said she wants to alter public comment rules, more strictly enforce time limits and create a fairer system for signing up to speak.
During Wednesday's discussion, board members agreed that Policy 102's language was vague and could be strengthened. They offered potential solutions before deciding to hold off on any immediate changes.
"It's not that we don't want to hear from you," member Karen Yoho told meeting attendees Wednesday. "We've got to find a way to balance hearing from the community, doing the work of the board, and allowing our staff to get their sleep."
Board member Jason Johnson suggested the board vote to extend public comment in 30-minute increments, depending on the length of the meeting agenda that evening.
Member Rae Gallagher disagreed.
"I don't want to be making meeting-by-meeting decisions about how we will be handling public comment," Gallagher said.
Member Nancy Allen said the board should consider allowing more than 30 minutes at the start of each meeting for public comment.
Many people who sign up to speak and don't get their turn during those 30 minutes leave the meeting before the board returns to public comment, which usually happens hours later.
"These people have things to do," Allen said. "They have families."
Board Vice President Dean Rose, though, said he supports the initial 30-minute limit because members need time to do what they were elected to do.
He said he didn't support any limits on the length of public comment at the end of each meeting.
Board members agreed the policy committee should review Policy 102 and bring recommended changes back to the full body.
In the meantime, Gallagher argued, the board should establish an email address to receive written public comments. Those comments could be attached to meeting minutes and posted online, she said.
But when member David Bass raised questions about how that would work — including whether attachments would be allowed and whether a word limit would be enforced — members decided the policy committee should handle that question, too.
