Board of Education Meeting
Buy Now

Brunswick High School sophomore Samara Campbell speaks during a public comment portion of the Frederick County Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. The board is weighing changes to its public comment procedures, an attempt to make meetings run more smoothly.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Frederick County Board of Education's policy committee will weigh potential changes to the rules that govern public comment at meetings, which members say has too often become disruptive.

At the board's meeting last week, members voted unanimously to send the question to the policy committee, which is expected to take it up at its May 17 meeting.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription