School Board meeting
Jay Mason speaks at a Frederick County Board of Education meeting in December 2020.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Members of the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday again sparred over a request for an exception to a policy that says outgoing board members must wait a year before taking a job in the school district.

Jay Mason — who was elected in 2018 and whose term is ending in December — requested the exemption in August, saying he wanted to teach in Frederick County Public Schools this school year.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(2) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

You’re having trouble recruiting teachers, especially minority teachers, and you reject this obviously qualified man who is familiar with FCPS because……???? Ridiculous.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

This is stupid and whatever counsel proposed it has no real world understand of a "rule". Either terminate it or keep it.

Report Add Reply

