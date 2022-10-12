The policy committee recommended the following sentence be appended to the one-year rule:
"Note: The Board may evaluate exceptions on a case-by-case basis due to a compelling need of the school system; provided: (a) the exception and rationale are publicly disclosed; and (b) concerns of prestige of office or conflict of interest are addressed."
Board members Jason Johnson and Sue Johnson expressed staunch opposition to the proposal, while member Karen Yoho said she supported it.
Sue Johnson said the new sentence would undermine the intent of the original policy.
"We've already got an exception built right into it," she said of the proposal. "I think it's atrocious."
Jason Johnson agreed.
"It almost negates the entire policy," he said. "It's a large loophole."
Board President Brad Young told the News-Post in August that the one-year provision was introduced more than a decade ago, after an outgoing board member applied for an FCPS job before their term had ended.
Other board members at the time felt that was inappropriate, Young said.
The rule is meant to ensure integrity in the district's hiring practices, Young said, since supervisors could feel pressured by a board member's perceived prestige or power if they were to apply for a job.
Yoho said Wednesday that logic made sense for board members who were seeking high-paying positions in FCPS' central office, but not for those who wanted to become classroom teachers.
"Once you're off the board, and you become a non-tenured teacher, I would argue that you've pretty much lost any power that you had," Yoho said.
Jason Johnson, a former FCPS teacher, criticized Yoho for that remark, speaking for several minutes about how he took it as a dig to educators. At one point, he invoked George Washington and spoke about the peaceful transition of power.
"It's a disrespect to teachers to say, like, 'It's a nothing job,'" Johnson said. "It's been my career for 20 years, and it's not a nothing job. I have inspired. I have changed the world."
Yoho, who taught in FCPS for 25 years before joining the board, was clearly emotional as she responded.
"I was in no way, shape, or form disparaging teaching," she said. She said she was talking about power in the workplace, not about the power teachers have to affect their students.
Mason was not present at Wednesday's work session or at the board's subsequent meeting.
Board members kicked the proposal back to the policy committee, and suggested that it work on a change that would distinguish between high-ranking administrative positions and positions like teachers, bus drivers or food service workers.
You’re having trouble recruiting teachers, especially minority teachers, and you reject this obviously qualified man who is familiar with FCPS because……???? Ridiculous.
This is stupid and whatever counsel proposed it has no real world understand of a "rule". Either terminate it or keep it.
