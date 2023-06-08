The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday reviewed proposed changes to its meeting procedures that include a significant shift in how public comment will work.
Board members have been weighing changes to public comment for months. Large crowds frequently show up to speak, and lengthy public comment sessions are part of the reason some board meetings have stretched on for five or six hours.
The board's policy committee recently finalized proposed updates to the process, which the full board discussed at a special meeting Wednesday that primarily focused on its budget.
Under the proposed changes, public comment would be strictly limited to 60 minutes.
Currently, the board takes 30 minutes of public comment at the beginning of its meeting, then returns to it at the end of the night, continuing until everyone who wishes to speak has had a chance.
The changes would also limit every speaker to three minutes, ending the practice of giving five minutes to people who say they are speaking on behalf of an organization.
"We have no real way to check whether an organization exists," Steven Blivess, Frederick County Public Schools' chief legal counsel, told the board Wednesday as he explained the proposed changes. "We're treating everyone the same. Everyone gets their three minutes."
The 20 three-minute slots will be divided between three groups: people speaking about items on that meeting's agenda, people speaking about topics of "general educational interest," and students, according to the draft meetings policy.
Ten slots will be reserved for agenda-item speakers, and five slots each will go to students and general-interest speakers.
(Click here for an infographic outlining the newly proposed process for public comment.)
The proposal also shifts the way people sign up for public comment. Currently, that's done on a sign-in sheet placed by the door at the start of the meeting.
People often line up an hour or more before the meeting begins to ensure they are first on the list.
Under the new system, "preregistration" for public comment would open on the Thursday before board meetings, which are held on Wednesdays. The preregistration would close on the Monday before the meeting.
People who wish to speak will soon sign up using an online form or via a phone call, board members said. Sign-ups would be first-come, first-served, but people who speak at one meeting would be bumped to the bottom of the priority list for the next meeting "to ensure equity of access and opportunity for public comment," the draft policy says.
Walk-in speakers would only be allowed if empty slots remained after the preregistration period.
The policy lays out two new practices that officials said would offset any perceived limitations in the new process.
For one, the board will begin formally accepting written comments, which will be attached to online meeting minutes as part of the public record.
Plus, members will hold regular "community listening sessions" across Frederick County. The policy does not prescribe a schedule for these sessions, but it says they must happen at least three times per year.
The policy committee will review and tweak the plan before bringing it back to the full board later this month.
Board member Karen Yoho said the proposal is a step in the right direction, but members could always change it if problems came up during implementation.
"This isn't written in stone," she said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
