Supreme Court

Visitors walk outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Feb. 21. The Frederick County school board is considering changes to the school system’s policy on religious express in response to a ruling handed down by the court in June.

 Associated Press

The Frederick County Board of Education is weighing tweaks to its policy on religious expression in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that backed a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the 50-yard line after games.

The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Joseph Kennedy, the coach in Washington state, in late June. The case had examined whether Kennedy’s habit of kneeling and praying in the middle of the field violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which says the government cannot establish or endorse a particular religion.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(4) comments

public-redux
public-redux

You see, I don’t believe that all religions are equal. I don’t necessarily believe that you should be able to serve public office if you are not Christian. I think if you are a Satan worshipper, if you are an atheist, if you are a Jew, if you are a Muslim, your interests do not equate the interests of the American people. You do not represent this country. This country was built on the backs of hard working Christian men, and what you are doing is simply an attack on faith.

I believe that we are going to take this country back and I believe that we are going to win. And when we do win, we will lock up The Satanic Temple guy, Lucien Greaves or whatever his name is, we will lock him up for attempting to indoctrinate children, because his plan is to destroy this nation’s morality. That is an act of terrorism and an act of treason.

Anyone who decided to indoctrinate a child into their false religion should be locked away forever for treason and domestic terrorism because they are destroying this nation from the inside.

Christian Nationalist Dalton Clodfelter

Report Add Reply
DickD

So, you can pray on the field, as long as you don't lead students in prayer? That does seem to be a personal right, but of course, students will watch and be influenced. I really don't see any great wrong, as long as no one is forced to pray or intimidated by those that want to pray. Some of us believe in God and want to give thanks to God. That is "Freedom of Religion". And "Freedom from religion" too.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

I can’t wait for people to start freely practicing their religious beliefs out loud at school, I hear the Satanic Temple gives some awesome prayers, also they are the ones responsible for making sure we are all able to freely practice our religions at public schools, if you know the back story of this case.

We all owe the Satanic Temple a huge thank you…

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

I can already foresee the incident where some poor young person gets in trouble for seeming to not be deferential enough during these public spectacles.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription