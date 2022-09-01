The Frederick County Board of Education is weighing tweaks to its policy on religious expression in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that backed a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the 50-yard line after games.
The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Joseph Kennedy, the coach in Washington state, in late June. The case had examined whether Kennedy’s habit of kneeling and praying in the middle of the field violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which says the government cannot establish or endorse a particular religion.
The conservative justices on the court held that Kennedy’s prayers did not violate the Constitution, and that the school district was infringing on his rights by prohibiting them.
At a meeting of the Frederick County Board of Education’s policy committee last week, school district Chief Legal Counsel Jamie Cannon briefed officials on the court’s logic and how the school system was interpreting it.
She said the case reversed decades of precedent in how school systems should view religious activity by employees.
Cannon suggested two minor changes to the school board’s existing policy on religious expression.
First, Cannon said, the board could add a mention of the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the policy, which currently only mentions the Establishment Clause. The Free Exercise Clause protects citizens’ rights to practice their religion as they please.
{div}“I think it is important to say we uphold the Free Exercise and the Establishment Clause,” Cannon said at the meeting. “Because they made a very strong point to say, ‘School systems, you’ve got to make sure you’re looking at both.’”{/div}
Secondly, Cannon suggested, the board could add the words “with students” to the end of a line in the policy that currently says “school officials may only be present [at religious events] to monitor for supervision but may not participate.”
Clarifying that employees cannot participate “with students” would hit on one important piece of the case, Cannon said.
Kennedy began coaching in 2008, The Associated Press reported, and initially prayed alone at midfield after games. Students began joining him, and eventually, Kennedy began to deliver short postgame talks with religious references. He also led students in prayer in the locker room.
The school district learned of Kennedy’s actions in 2015 and asked him to stop.
After that, Kennedy stopped leading students in prayer in the locker room and on the field, but he wanted to continue praying on the field himself after games. The school district disapproved because he was still on duty as a coach immediately following each game.
Kennedy continued his postgame prayers and was put on paid leave.
The court was only considering the legality of three “private” prayers that Kennedy undertook alone while kneeling at midfield in October 2015, after he had already stopped leading students in prayer, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion.
“They’re playing loosely with the term ‘private,’” Frederick County Board of Education member Jay Mason said at the meeting as Cannon explained this part of the ruling. “Because when you’re on the field as a coach, your players are still watching you.”
Gorsuch argued that the school district had disciplined Kennedy only for these three incidents, and that under that logic, “a school could fire a Muslim teacher for wearing a headscarf in the classroom or prohibit a Christian aide from praying quietly over her lunch in the cafeteria.”
Writing for the dissent, however, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the majority had erred in deeming those three prayers “divorced from the context and history of Kennedy’s prayer practice.”
Sotomayor wrote that “some students reported joining Kennedy’s prayer because they felt social pressure to follow their coach and teammates.”
She also argued that Kennedy’s practice of praying in such a public and visible manner, while on duty as a school employee, “strikes at the core of our constitutional protections for the religious liberty of students and their parents,” whether he was leading students or not.
The case and the ruling prompted discussion among school athletic, legal and administrative officials across the country, Cannon told the board members at the policy committee meeting.
“I will tell you, I have struggled with, ‘Do I know what this means? Do I know how to interpret this?’” Cannon told the committee. “Because I think there’s still a lot of gray.”
Adding the words “with students” to the policy could highlight the fact that school employees are entitled to exercise their religion while on duty as long as they’re not doing so with students, Cannon said.
Mason, Liz Barrett and David Bass are the three board members on the policy committee.
Cannon did not respond to phone messages requesting an interview. She wrote in an email late Tuesday night that she had been busy and unable to answer questions, then did not respond to a subsequent email message.
FCPS Supervisor of Athletics and Extracurricular Activities Kevin Kendro wrote in an email that “after the Board approves policy changes, training and information will be provided to coaches.”
Typically, once board policies are discussed at a policy committee meeting, the next step is to discuss them at a work session with the full board.
You see, I don’t believe that all religions are equal. I don’t necessarily believe that you should be able to serve public office if you are not Christian. I think if you are a Satan worshipper, if you are an atheist, if you are a Jew, if you are a Muslim, your interests do not equate the interests of the American people. You do not represent this country. This country was built on the backs of hard working Christian men, and what you are doing is simply an attack on faith.
…
I believe that we are going to take this country back and I believe that we are going to win. And when we do win, we will lock up The Satanic Temple guy, Lucien Greaves or whatever his name is, we will lock him up for attempting to indoctrinate children, because his plan is to destroy this nation’s morality. That is an act of terrorism and an act of treason.
Anyone who decided to indoctrinate a child into their false religion should be locked away forever for treason and domestic terrorism because they are destroying this nation from the inside.
Christian Nationalist Dalton Clodfelter
So, you can pray on the field, as long as you don't lead students in prayer? That does seem to be a personal right, but of course, students will watch and be influenced. I really don't see any great wrong, as long as no one is forced to pray or intimidated by those that want to pray. Some of us believe in God and want to give thanks to God. That is "Freedom of Religion". And "Freedom from religion" too.
I can’t wait for people to start freely practicing their religious beliefs out loud at school, I hear the Satanic Temple gives some awesome prayers, also they are the ones responsible for making sure we are all able to freely practice our religions at public schools, if you know the back story of this case.
We all owe the Satanic Temple a huge thank you…
I can already foresee the incident where some poor young person gets in trouble for seeming to not be deferential enough during these public spectacles.
