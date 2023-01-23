Some residents in higher elevation areas that received snow Monday morning said Frederick County Public Schools should have delayed the start of the school day to allow time to clear the roads.
FCPS didn't delay school because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) didn't forecast snow Monday morning, said Eric Louérs-Phillips, director of public affairs for FCPS.
The school system sent a notice to the Catoctin and Middletown feeder school communities Monday morning that stated, "Please expect bus delays this morning due to unexpected road conditions due to weather," and encouraged people to monitor a bus delay board on the FCPS website.
Parents in Sabillasville and Foxville — north and east of Thurmont, respectively — said snow accumulation made roads unsafe and delayed school bus routes.
"There needs to be a policy change," said Justin Willard, a Foxville resident who drove his son to Catoctin High School when there was no sign of his bus 15 minutes after it was supposed to arrive.
The bus ended up arriving 30 minutes late, Willard said.
When NOAA forecasts inclement weather, FCPS transportation staff members drive to different areas of the county around 3:30 or 4 a.m. to determine whether roads are safe to travel.
By 5 a.m., Superintendent Cheryl Dyson is expected to decide whether schools should open at normal times, have a delayed start or cancel classes for the day, said Paul Lebo, the chief operating officer for FCPS.
The school system is then expected to notify community members of a delay or cancellation by 5:30 a.m.
Based on the weather forecast, FCPS may also announce a delay or closure the day before, Louérs-Phillips said.
FCPS would've sent transportation staff members to report back the quality of the county's roads if NOAA had predicted snow, Lebo said.
"It wasn't that anyone was forgotten," he said.
FCPS began receiving reports from school bus drivers about snow on county roads around 6:15 to 6:30 a.m., when drivers have their earliest pickups of the day, Lebo said.
Drivers who determined that a road was unsafe to drive on may have pulled over to wait for the road to be cleared, as they are trained to do, he said.
"Our drivers are to be commended for their response," Lebo said. "They always err on the side of student safety."
Willard said he recalled a time when FCPS would decide to delay or cancel schools in parts of the county but not others. If there was snow in the Catoctin Mountain region, but not other parts of the county, the school system would delay or cancel school for Catoctin-area schools, but make a different decision for schools elsewhere.
Chris Moreland, a Sabillasville resident, agreed. Moreland's daughter normally drives herself to Catoctin High School, but he decided to give her a ride because the roads by their house were slick from the snow.
"I wish [FCPS] would go back like they used to and treat Catoctin and other areas differently," he said. "We pretty much live in a different world than the rest of the county."
Lebo said FCPS stopped deciding on delays and closures for specific areas several years ago because "nothing is confined to a single feeder system anymore."
"We've got students who traverse the entire county" for programs like the Academy for the Fine Arts or the Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) Academy, which are both at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Lebo said.
When Dyson decides to delay or close schools, it applies to all FCPS schools. On Dec. 22, for instance, all FCPS schools were closed because of forecasts of snow and ice in Thurmont and Middletown, Lebo said. Roads in Frederick, meanwhile, were relatively clear.
While Moreland said decisions for higher-elevation schools like the Catoctin feeder system should be made independent of the rest of the school system, he, like the FCPS officials, didn't expect snow Monday morning.
"I don't put any blame on the school system," Moreland said. "This one, I think, snuck up on everyone."
Where I grew up, it took at least 8 inches of snow to delay or cancel school.
