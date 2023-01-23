Snowy Mountain Pond
Buy Now

A bit of sunshine and blue sky peeks through the cloud above the snow-covered ground and a pond on Old Mink Farm Road near Thurmont on Monday morning. Much of the higher elevations on the mountain received a layer of snow overnight.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Some residents in higher elevation areas that received snow Monday morning said Frederick County Public Schools should have delayed the start of the school day to allow time to clear the roads.

FCPS didn't delay school because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) didn't forecast snow Monday morning, said Eric Louérs-Phillips, director of public affairs for FCPS.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

public-redux
public-redux

Where I grew up, it took at least 8 inches of snow to delay or cancel school.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription