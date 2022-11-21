Outgoing Frederick County Board of Education members Liz Barrett, Jay Mason and Brad Young reflected on their tenures during their final meeting Monday night.
Young, the board's president and its longest-serving current member, was first elected to his position 12 years ago. He's leaving to take an at-large seat on the Frederick County Council.
Mason did not run for reelection, focusing instead on an ultimately unsuccessful campaign for Maryland state Senate.
Barrett campaigned to keep her position, but dropped out of the race after finishing seventh in the primary.
With a sparse agenda Monday, members spent most of their time speaking about their service on the board.
In their remarks, each of the three outgoing members touched on causes that had been important to them during their tenures.
Mason, whose initial campaign in 2018 focused on elevating the voices of minority students, said he planned to continue that work.
"I will never stop speaking for Black and Brown students," Mason said Monday night. "That's how I got into this crazy game we call the Board of Ed."
Barrett, a frequent critic of Frederick County Public Schools and the board's most outspoken member, said she stood by the intensity she brought to the position.
"Public education made a huge difference for me. And it is absolutely worth fighting for every day," Barrett said through tears. "Our kids are worth it. Never back down."
Young spoke about the district's budget, and reiterated that he chose to leave the school board partially because he wanted to wield more influence over its funding.
"It's so important because education is the great equalizer. It's what allows people to move from one spot to another," Young said. "And if we don't make sure that everybody has the opportunity to do that, we're going to fail as a country."
All three members praised FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson and said hiring her in April was a highlight of their time on the board.
Dyson fought back tears as she thanked the outgoing officials.
"I feel like our time was too short together," she said. "I'm just going to miss you."
The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7. Members-elect include Nancy Allen, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose. Member Karen Yoho will also be sworn in for her second term.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
