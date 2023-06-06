Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater has appointed Leslie Barnes-Keating, a longtime county official, as deputy chief administrative officer.
Barnes-Keating formally began in the position on Monday but has been serving in the acting position since January.
Unlike for other positions, such as chief administrative officer, the position does not require confirmation from the County Council, according to county spokesperson Vivian Laxton.
Barnes-Keating will work with recently appointed Chief Administrative Officer John Peterson, a former Howard County official whose nomination was confirmed by the County Council in April.
Barnes-Keating's annual salary is $190,000, according to Laxton.
Since starting with the county's Division of Citizens Services in 1995, Barnes-Keating has held a variety of positions in Frederick County government.
She has served as director of the Office for Children and Families and deputy director of family services.
Her work has spanned other county divisions and departments that involve direct outreach with county residents.
In an interview on Tuesday, Barnes-Keating said her extensive portfolio overlaps with some of the principles and services Fitzwater has prioritized since the county executive took office in December.
Those include expanding services for housing, seniors and youths, all of which Barnes-Keating has been involved with throughout her career.
Barnes-Keating said she values Fitzwater's emphasis on inclusion and accountability and hopes to continue that.
"So much of [Fitzwater's work] is focused on the human being in our community," Barnes-Keating said, "things that we can do as county employees to sort of make life better for the people in our community, but also a focus on our internal workforce and the employees here."
Barnes-Keating highlighted the breadth of Fitzwater's transition report and the number of community members she brought in to craft it. She said she looks forward to incorporating its priorities, saying it is an exciting time to be in county government.
"I think this is probably one of the most exciting times of county government," Barnes-Keating said. "Our work gets to be sort of leaning into and operationalizing all of the things that the people in Frederick County have said that they want."
In a press release, Fitzwater praised Barnes-Keating and her knowledge of county government.
"Leslie brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of helping people in our community,” Fitzwater said in the release. “She is highly motivated and a genuinely caring person. I am confident Leslie will excel in her new role."
