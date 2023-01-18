Frederick County Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum is set to retire Jan. 27 after four years in the position, according to a press release Wednesday.
The county plans to conduct a national search for Harcum's successor, the release states.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Frederick County Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum is set to retire Jan. 27 after four years in the position, according to a press release Wednesday.
The county plans to conduct a national search for Harcum's successor, the release states.
Harcum served as the chief administrative officer for nearly all of former County Executive Jan Gardner's second term in office.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater took office little more than six weeks ago.
“Rick led the day-to-day operations of county government through one of the most challenging times in modern history, and we are on sound financial and operational footing thanks to his stewardship,” Fitzwater, D, is quoted as saying in the press release.
Harcum could not immediately be reached for comment by phone or by email on Wednesday.
His salary is $221,997, making him the highest paid employee in the county government, according to Human Resources Director Wayne Howard.
The county executive’s salary is $137,000, though it was $95,000 before Fitzwater took office on Dec. 5.
Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies will become the acting chief administrative officer once Harcum retires. From 2012 to 2014, Depies worked as the county manager, which, under the previous commissioner-led government, was a role similar to the chief administrative officer, according to the county.
Under the form of the government the county adopted in 2014 — with a county executive and legislative County Council, rather than a Board of County Commissioners with both executive and legislative powers — the chief administrative officer works for the county executive and oversees the daily operations of the county's 23 offices and divisions.
Citizens Services Division Deputy Director Leslie Barnes-Keating will be the acting deputy chief administrative officer after Harcum retires.
Barnes-Keating, who has worked for the Citizens Services Division since 1995, oversees child and family programs and emergency sheltering responses during crises, according to the county.
Harcum began working for the county government in 2016 as its budget director. He became the chief administrative officer under Gardner in 2019 after the retirement of Ray Barnes, who left after being in the position for little more than a year.
Before joining the county government, Harcum worked for more than 25 years for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, serving as the director of performance management and the budget director and in other budget-related roles, the county's press release states.
Harcum has also worked as a financial planner for the Maryland Department of Transportation and as a financial analyst for a telecommunications corporation, the release states.
Harcum will be the fifth person from Gardner's administration to leave the county executive's office in recent months.
Margaret Nusbaum, who was Gardner's special administrative director, and Monica Bearden, who was her deputy chief administrative officer, have retired, Fitzwater said in a phone interview.
Janice Spiegel moved to the county's Budget Office after serving as Gardner's education and special initiatives director, Fitzwater said.
Heidi Keeney, who was the manager of special initiatives under Gardner, took a role in November as a special projects manager for the county Division of Emergency Management, according to her LinkedIn page.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.