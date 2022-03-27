Irvin Banks was 18 years old when he deployed to Vietnam in 1966 as part of the Army’s First Infantry Division, among the first divisions sent to fight in the southeast Asian country.
Banks and his two brothers, who also served, all returned home to Douglassville, Pennsylvania, where he still lives.
On Sunday, Banks drove to Frederick to honor fellow Vietnam veterans. He was thinking of those who were less fortunate, including the 23 Frederick County residents who died in the war.
“I know a lot that didn’t return home,” said Banks, now 75.
He also made the two hour trip to watch his niece, Lanessa Hill, public affairs officer for the U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Detrick, lead an event commemorating veterans like Banks.
“As a military daughter, niece, granddaughter and a member of this community, I am deeply honored to be a part of today’s ceremony,” Hill said before introducing other speakers at the commemoration.
Hill addressed a sizable crowd that gathered Sunday afternoon in Frederick’s Memorial Park to honor the 50th anniversary of the end of the two-decades long war.
Hill, like each speaker after her, spoke above the wisp of the sharp Sunday wind and the hum of two fire trucks hoisting a U.S. flag between their ladders.
A number of officials representing Fort Detrick, local and state governments, and county law enforcement who spoke at the commemoration have family members who fought in Vietnam or are themselves former service members.
The officials spoke about how much it meant to be thanked and recognized for their service when they returned home from later wars, which is something troops returning from Vietnam in the 1970s did not receive.
“The reception and support that the military now receives from the public is a direct result of the lessons learned following the Vietnam War,” said Brigadier General Tony McQueen, commanding general for U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick.
McQueen said he arrived to an applauding crowd when landed in Dallas following the conclusion of his second deployment to Iraq in 2007. He said he’s filled with awe when he thinks back to the reception he received, but feels sadness for the Vietnam veterans who received no such homecoming.
Stephen Wivell, who was 22 years old when he returned home to Emmitsburg after serving in Vietnam, said he didn’t encounter the animosity his peers experienced upon their return.
But experiences from Vietnam still haunt the Air Force veteran, who said he was dodging rocket fire just hours after arriving on base there.
“I didn’t know a soul there,” said Wivell, now 73. “All I know is everyone was running for cover.”
Wivell’s brother, Bill, remembers his own return clearly. He was stationed in Guam and the Philippines during the war, but he was told not to wear his uniform in the airport when he came home to avoid being spat on.
Sunday’s commemoration, which featured numerous rounds of applause and expressions of gratitude for those who served in the war, was a far cry from the reception Bill Wivell and others received half a century ago.
“It means so much to me when someone comes up to me and says thank you,” he said. “It brings tears to my eyes.”
(1) comment
Thank you for your service
