Frederick County’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Michael Hughes said county government is taking the right steps toward becoming more representative of the communities it serves, but it still has a ways to go.
The county’s current administration has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Hughes said, but he added that staff in various divisions may be resistant to the push for equity. It will take time for county government to incorporate a lens of equity into all of its day-to-day functions and services, he said.
“The reality is that we do not have a good reputation among underrepresented racial populations in our community as an employer,” Hughes, who was hired as the county’s equity officer about a year ago, said during a County Council meeting Tuesday.
He said ensuring equity and inclusion are central themes in county government begins with the hiring process.
County government has relatively few people of color in leadership roles, which means there are few people of color in decision-making positions and holding jobs that receive high salaries, Hughes said. The county also has trouble retaining people of color when they do join the workforce, he added.
In 2019, more than 90 percent of the county’s roughly 2,300 employees were white, Hughes said in July. Less than 6 percent were Black, just over 2 percent were Hispanic or Latino and 1 percent were of Asian descent.
Of the 137 high-ranking or leadership roles in county government, Black employees held just three.
According to CensusReporter.org, roughly 72 percent of the county’s population in 2019 was white, 10 percent was Black and 11 percent was Hispanic.
“It’s now time for us as leaders to recognize these disparities and acknowledge that they did not somehow naturally occur,” Hughes said during Tuesday’s meeting. “They came into existence by decisions that we made.”
Candidate pools for county government jobs are typically small and don’t represent the diversity of the county’s communities, officials said during Tuesday’s meeting.
To address this, Hughes said county government has developed templates and other tools to inform job postings in an effort to draw more applicants and a more diverse pool. The county has also begun to draft plans to incorporate equity into the onboarding process and developed taglines to be displayed on such items as bumper stickers and job postings.
“Job postings also serve as an opportunity to communicate to the public what our values are and what it means to work [in county government],” Hughes said during the council’s meeting.
Hughes will continue his work as head of the county’s new Office of Equity and Inclusion, which the County Council voted to approve in October as a way to codify the county’s push for equity in government. Within the new office, Hughes will oversee the creation of a review process for legislation and the drafting of impact statements for the County Council to consider in its deliberations.
