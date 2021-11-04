Following the resignation of one of its 12 members, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee is accepting applicants to fill the vacant seat, according to a Thursday press release.
The opening arose after Renee Knapp stepped down from the Central Committee, per the release. The Central Committee’s website listed Knapp as its secretary.
Because committee bylaws state the committee must consist of six men and six women, applicants must be female residents of Frederick County and registered Democrats. The Central Committee has encouraged candidates to attend a Nov. 18 informational meeting.
Applications, including a letter of interest and resume, should be emailed to info@frederickdemocrats.org by Nov. 19. Those interested must be available for an in-person interview the evening of Nov. 23.
The Central Committee supports Democratic issues, candidates and elected officials. The body holds its meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
