After 30 years with Frederick County government, Helen Propheter is unsure what’s next.
Propheter, the county’s economic and workforce development executive director, has worked for the county government since graduating college.
She said she hopes to work for a local business after she retires on June 22.
“I do not have a business that I’m jumping right into,” Propheter said. “I am looking for a business that I believe in what they do and their mission, and connect with their leadership and their business culture. So, stay tuned.”
The county has not yet named an interim director to fill in during the search for her successor, County Executive Jan Gardner said Monday. But Gardner said the county’s next economic development director will have large shoes to fill and that she will miss Propheter “personally and professionally.”
Propheter’s three decades with the county government has included 12 years as head of the Office of Economic Development and seven overseeing the county’s Workforce Services, which were merged with Economic Development.
“Having the same employer for 30 years has been fantastic. No regrets,” Propheter said. “But I’m interested in taking my career in a new direction now.”
During Propheter’s tenure, Frederick County has become a hub for life science and biotechnology businesses. Earlier this year, Australian-based biopharmaceutical company Ellume Ltd. opened a new facility in Frederick, its first U.S. manufacturing location.
The 215,000-square-foot facility, along Executive Way off Md. 85, will have the capacity to produce around 15 million at-home COVID-19 test kits per month, or roughly half a million per day, Ellume founder and CEO Sean Parsons said in March. The tests will be distributed across the country and all over the world.
“The most thrilling part of economic development is the moment you hear from a business that they’ve decided to locate in Frederick County,” Propheter said.
Grocery giants The Kroger Co. and the United Kingdom-based Ocado Group announced in 2020 that they would be establishing a 350,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Frederick on property formerly owned by retailer Toys “R” Us.
Last year, Texas-based Quantum Loophole purchased more than 2,000 acres of land near Adamstown to develop a campus for companies to build data centers on. The property was formerly home to aluminum smelting plant Alcoa Eastalco Works, which closed in 2010.
“I think that the next director of economic development is going to be able to announce some amazing data center businesses coming to the Quantum Loophole site,” Propheter said.
Propheter oversaw the expansion of the county’s craft beverage industry, which adds a new business about every quarter, she said.
Four craft beverage industries — Tenth Ward Distilling Co., McClintock Distilling, Idiom Brewing Co. and Steinhardt Brewing — expanded their physical space and their workforce amid the pandemic in 2021, adding nearly 50 jobs among them, she said.
“Frederick County has positioned itself for continued successes through many of these different strategies we’ve started,” Propheter said.
Propheter initiated the county’s Turbo Fast Track Permitting project, which aligned her office and the Department of Permits and Inspections to attract a number a new businesses to the county, including pharmaceutical company Kite, Kroger, Ocado and Ellume, according to the county executive’s office.
She oversaw the opening of the county’s ROOT building, a Frederick-based business incubator that houses the Office of Economic Development, the county’s Chamber of Commerce and the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc., among others.
She also launched the EmPOWER program, which provides networking and mentoring for minority business leaders. She implemented the county’s award-winning Agriculture Innovation Grant program, through which the county has supported local farming businesses and helped them diversify their products.
