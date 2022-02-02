The Frederick County Office of Economic Development has launched a new website, MadeInFrederickMD.com.
The site was developed to provide resources and connections to the county’s manufacturing industry, according to a news release.
“We are excited and thrilled to unveil a new website that provides the necessary tools for the manufacturing industry to start, expand and locate to Frederick County,” Jodie Bollinger, the department’s director of business retention and expansion, said in the release.
Resources on the site include workforce and training programs, funding and global expansion services, a searchable business directory and a place for manufacturers to post their job opportunities.
The site was the result of collaboration between the local business community and county government. Octavo Designs created a logo, Postern developed the website and #provokebetter and Frederick County Video Services produced accompanying videos.
A different manufacturing company will be featured in a video on the site’s homepage each month, beginning with Flying Dog Brewery.
“Frederick is far and away one of the best places to do business and the new MadeInFrederickMD.com website is the one-stop shop to learn about the many resources that have made Frederick so attractive to manufacturing companies,” Jim Carauso, CEO for Flying Dog, said in the release.
