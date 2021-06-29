Frederick County has a new director of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services.
With the County Council’s approval Tuesday, County Executive Jan Gardner announced the appointment of Assistant Chief M. Shane Darwick to director of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services.
As director, Darwick, who has nearly 50 years of experience, will support and coordinate with Frederick County’s volunteer fire and rescue companies. He succeeds retired Director Kevin Fox.
“Shane’s knowledge, work experience, strong communication skills, and work ethic makes him ideal for the director position,” Gardner said in a news release. “He is well respected by staff and volunteer companies, and has done an exemplary job serving as the assistant chief of the Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services.”
Darwick started as assistant chief of volunteer fire and rescue services with the county in 2019, the release reads.
He spent 35 years with Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service and reached the rank of battalion chief. Darwick also served as the training center manager for the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association.
Darwick has held several management roles in his career, including serving on the National Capital Region Incident Management Team and Maryland Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team. He is nationally certified as an Emergency Service Instructor III and is a University of Maryland Fire Rescue Institute instructor.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University and an occupational certificate in emergency management from Frederick Community College.
