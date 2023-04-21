Home energy efficiency upgrades are available at no cost to county residents who meet income requirements through a new round of state funding.
Frederick County officials said in a press release on Friday that the county's Power Saver Retrofits Program received $571,948 from the Maryland Energy Administration.
The program, entering its 11th year, has provided 698 households with various efficiency upgrades, the county said. Those include improvements to heating and cooling systems and enhanced home insulation.
Its funding targets households with low- to moderate-income residents to help reduce home energy bills, decrease electricity usage and cut carbon emissions from regional power plants, according to the press release.
"Improving our energy efficiency makes good environmental sense, and it makes good economic sense,” County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in a press release. "I am excited the Power Saver Retrofits funding will help our low- and moderate-income families to reduce their home energy use and, by extension, reduce their monthly utility costs."
The grant award announced on Friday is roughly $100,000 more than what the county received last year from the state.
County Climate and Energy manager Dawn Aschbacher said in an interview on Friday that the increase will help reach more households, and in turn, further reduce energy usage.
The county estimates that the grant will fund energy efficiency projects for 78 households this year.
Aschbacher said there is a benefit for businesses that the county contracts to install those energy efficient upgrades, saying the program helps county residents, businesses and the environment.
Eligibility for the program is based on household size and gross income. A household with a single occupant is eligible if their income is $57,750 or less, and a household with four people is eligible if their income is $82,500 or less.
Aschbacher encouraged interested residents to contact program manager Lindsey Humphrey via email at LHumphrey@FrederickCountyMD.gov or by phone at 240-772-0390.
