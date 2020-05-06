The Frederick County Republican Central Committee (FCRCC) is seeking applicants for an upcoming opening on their committee.
Steven Clark, chair of the committee, said those interested in applying must be 18 years old, reside in Frederick County and be a registered Republican. Applications can be found at www.frederickgop.org and must be submitted to Clark at frederickmdrepublicans@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on May 20.
The FCRCC is composed of nine members, typically elected by registered Republican voters in the gubernatorial primary election. Clark said the vacancy on the committee begins June 1, as former chair James Dvorak is resigning his seat. Dvorak served on the committee since January of last year, Clark added.
The committee will narrow the applications down to three, and then appoint one of those to fill the opening at its June 1 meeting, Clark said.
Meetings are usually held on the first Monday of each month, according to the committee's website.
