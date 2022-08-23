Roman Steichen stepped into a difficult position when he was named director of Frederick County Transit Services.
After serving as the system's deputy director, Steichen was appointed to the top spot on Feb. 29, 2020, “essentially minutes before the pandemic took hold,” he said.
He had to oversee some drastic shake-ups to the system's procedures, from service modifications to increased cleaning and figuring out who could work from home and who couldn't.
His leadership of the transit system during the COVID-19 pandemic recently led to Steichen being named one of the country's top “40 Under 40” transportation professionals by Mass Transit Magazine.
Nominees were selected based on factors including job commitment, industry involvement, achievement in their position, and innovation in their field, according to a news release the county government sent Tuesday.
Steichen, 37, said in an interview on Tuesday that he was in a state of disbelief about the recognition.
He's proud to be recognized on a national level, which reflects on his team of workers who make it possible, he said.
One of the adjustments from COVID that he's planning to retain is to keep the system fare-free for riders.
What began as a temporary way to eliminate contact between drivers and riders during the pandemic has provided encouraging signs of bringing back riders who stopped using the system, Steichen said.
A fixed fare isn't equitable across income ranges, he said.
For now, federal CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act funding has provided money to cover the fares not being collected. Steichen expects to ask the Frederick County Council to provide funds in the budget to balance out the approximately $748,000 in fares that would need to be replaced.
Before coming to Frederick County, Steichen spent six years as the transportation manager at Johns Hopkins University.
Before that, he started as a driver at the University of Maryland, then progressed to dispatcher and supervisor.
Some of his early work included driving part-time for Frederick County Transit in 2011 and 2012.
“I've seen it all,” he said. “It's definitely a good position to be in.”
