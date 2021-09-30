Two Frederick County divisions have been awarded for their contributions to the county’s response to the pandemic.
The Frederick County Health Department was honored by the International Academy of Visual Arts for its outreach campaign, “A Way Forward Together,” County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday. Through the initiative, the department provides resources for county residents struggling with depression, substance misuse, trauma and suicidal thoughts — all of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Further, Frederick County TransIT was recognized by the Transportation Association of Maryland for continuing throughout the pandemic to bring people where they needed to go. Aside from providing regular service, county TransIT drivers delivered Meals on Wheels, brought groceries to seniors and helped operate a mobile vaccination clinic called “Vax Bus.”
An individual driver was acknowledged for his work, as well. The state association named Ricardo Hernandez, a fixed route driver who also operates the “Vax Bus,” the Driver of the Year. Hernandez was previously named the county’s Fixed Route Driver of the Year for 2021.
