The Frederick County government is working on a plan to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging among its staff, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, said Thursday.

The new DEIB plan is based in part on findings from a 2022 county employee survey, the results of which were made public by Fitzwater’s administration earlier this year.

veritas

Lefties - God love 'em - are ever vigilant that their perceived/cockamamie injustices are represented by equally cockamamie acronyms. Yesterday's DEI is today DEIB and tomorrow? The sky's the limit. Think LGBTQQIP2SA...

Report Add Reply
artandarchitecture

Just not enough "diversity" for you?

It would be cheapest & quickest to hand those who want it, a 1-way ticket to the most "diverse" place of their choice! (There are already SO many "diverse" places to choose from.)

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I think that you should be thinking about moving somewhere that isn’t diverse. Another 10 years the old guard will be gone and Southern Frederick County will be the DC suburbs.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Or we could just ship you to your Aryan Brotherhood compound in Idaho, where you would see nothing but white houses, white picket fences, and white people. You know, that self-segregation that you vigorously defended. Yeah, that's it, and much cheaper.

Report Add Reply
Blueline
Blueline

Again with the consultants? How is it that the County HR personnel are not able to do this work? As for Mr. Hughes saying it's "a heavy lift" this is actually something many companies currently do.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

LOL, hiring a "consultant" gives those that are supposed to be responsible some plausibility, so they can point fingers at somebody else.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

should be some plausible deniability, not "some plausibility".

Report Add Reply
LuvFrederick

"Thirty percent of people who responded to the 2022 employee survey reported feeling like they did not belong in the workplace" So quit, probably not productive anyway.

Report Add Reply
niceund

"We are called to serve everyone in our community". Key word is EVERYONE. Too bad FREDCo elected officials forgot that. It means most qualified person should be hired for the job. Incompetence abounds in Frederick County.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Equity was just struck down by the Supreme Court of the United States of America, 6-3. No consideration is recognized pertaining to advantages or barriers that exist across the American population and none can be applied. EQUITY IS OUT IN AMERICA.

Report Add Reply
Aslan19

I truly pray that you are not a lawyer because anyone who hires you would have grounds for appeal based upon a claim of incompetent representation. The SCOTUS decision did not say that equity was outlawed. It said that you cannot use race as a determining factor for admission.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Exactly Aslan.

Report Add Reply
DickD

Wasn't that just for schools for accepting students, phy?

Report Add Reply
artandarchitecture

Not even all schools were covered by that SCOTUS decision. Military Academies Exempted from Supreme Court Ruling Ending Affirmative Action

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/29/military-academies-exempted-supreme-court-ruling-ending-affirmative-action.html

Report Add Reply
jloo

I see discrimination lawsuits in the very near future.

Report Add Reply
Aslan19

And our taxes being raised to pay for the lawyer fees from such stupidity.

Report Add Reply

