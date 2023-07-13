The Frederick County government is working on a plan to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging among its staff, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, said Thursday.
County officials also incorporated perspectives gleaned from employee listening sessions and advisory bodies such as the Equity and Inclusion Commission, the Human Relations Commission and the Immigrant Affairs Commission.
“As public servants, we are called to serve everyone in our community regardless of their race, sex, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin or creed,” Fitzwater said. “We cannot do that if our government is a monolithic, unwelcoming institution.”
Thirty percent of people who responded to the 2022 employee survey reported feeling like they did not belong in the workplace.
While the county as a whole is getting more diverse — the percentage of residents identifying as white alone fell by about 10 percentage points between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — the county government continues to lag behind.
Michael Hughes is the county’s chief equity and inclusion officer. The county hired Hughes to head the Office of Equity and Inclusion, which was codified under former County Executive Jan Gardner’s administration.
“Executing this plan will be a heavy lift,” Hughes said. “The Office of Equity and Inclusion is therefore grateful for the large number of our employees that have come to us and expressed their interest in joining us in this work as we focus on attracting and retaining a more diverse workforce.”
The plan lays out a tentative schedule and best practices for implementation. During a public information briefing on Thursday, county officials highlighted several specific goals related to DEIB, including:
- Establishing a Partnership Engagement Program, which will allow county employees to serve as DEIB ambassadors
- Supporting the development of affinity groups within the county’s workforce
- Contracting with a vendor to provide DEIB training to 2,700 county employees and members of the Frederick County Council
- Conducting a disparity study, which will help the staff develop new procedures for equitable and inclusive hiring. The county already has contracted with a company to do the study.
The plan lists dozens of other ideas, such as:
- Updating the personnel manual with inclusive language
- Building a repository of DEIB resources, including a data dashboard, on the Frederick County government website
- Establishing a recognition program for employees working to advance DEIB in the county
- Maintaining a one-on-one counseling center where employees can discuss sensitive issues related to DEIB
(16) comments
Lefties - God love 'em - are ever vigilant that their perceived/cockamamie injustices are represented by equally cockamamie acronyms. Yesterday's DEI is today DEIB and tomorrow? The sky's the limit. Think LGBTQQIP2SA...
Just not enough "diversity" for you?
It would be cheapest & quickest to hand those who want it, a 1-way ticket to the most "diverse" place of their choice! (There are already SO many "diverse" places to choose from.)
I think that you should be thinking about moving somewhere that isn’t diverse. Another 10 years the old guard will be gone and Southern Frederick County will be the DC suburbs.
Or we could just ship you to your Aryan Brotherhood compound in Idaho, where you would see nothing but white houses, white picket fences, and white people. You know, that self-segregation that you vigorously defended. Yeah, that's it, and much cheaper.
Again with the consultants? How is it that the County HR personnel are not able to do this work? As for Mr. Hughes saying it's "a heavy lift" this is actually something many companies currently do.
LOL, hiring a "consultant" gives those that are supposed to be responsible some plausibility, so they can point fingers at somebody else.
should be some plausible deniability, not "some plausibility".
"Thirty percent of people who responded to the 2022 employee survey reported feeling like they did not belong in the workplace" So quit, probably not productive anyway.
"We are called to serve everyone in our community". Key word is EVERYONE. Too bad FREDCo elected officials forgot that. It means most qualified person should be hired for the job. Incompetence abounds in Frederick County.
Equity was just struck down by the Supreme Court of the United States of America, 6-3. No consideration is recognized pertaining to advantages or barriers that exist across the American population and none can be applied. EQUITY IS OUT IN AMERICA.
I truly pray that you are not a lawyer because anyone who hires you would have grounds for appeal based upon a claim of incompetent representation. The SCOTUS decision did not say that equity was outlawed. It said that you cannot use race as a determining factor for admission.
Exactly Aslan.
Wasn't that just for schools for accepting students, phy?
Not even all schools were covered by that SCOTUS decision. Military Academies Exempted from Supreme Court Ruling Ending Affirmative Action
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/29/military-academies-exempted-supreme-court-ruling-ending-affirmative-action.html
I see discrimination lawsuits in the very near future.
And our taxes being raised to pay for the lawyer fees from such stupidity.
