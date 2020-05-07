County Executive Jan Gardner (D) announced the latest round of community grant awards for various nonprofits and similar organizations countywide during a news briefing Thursday.
Gardner, joined by County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) and Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), said the $950,000 in community grant partnership awards are some of the most cost-effective expenditures in the county's budget.
"We see impacts from an investment of a relatively small amount of money, helping more people in our community to be fully productive," Gardner said.
County officials awarded 30 grants to 27 nonprofits, out of a pool of 46 total applications, according to a news release. Those grants will be applied to the fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1.
The nonprofit that received the most money was the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, which received $172,250 for emergency services for low-income and homeless residents and a cargo truck.
Gardner said the grants will help pay for several needs, including but not limited to:
- Nonperishable food for kids in low-income families
- Home repairs for veterans
- Crisis services for residents battling addiction
- Major repairs for homeless shelters
- Counseling for survivors of domestic violence
"Our nonprofit partners make a tremendous difference in our community, especially during these difficult times," Gardner said. "By supporting these human services organizations, we are able to leverage our efforts and resources so we together can make a bigger difference."
For more information on what organizations received community partnership grants, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/CPGawardsFY21 or call the county's Division of Citizens Services at 301-600-1454.
