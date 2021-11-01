Historically, children have stopped by their local fire station to learn about what it takes to be a firefighter.
But at the volunteer station in Rocky Ridge, a few hundred yards from the rural community's main crossroads, young students have stopped in because they need to complete their homework.
Rocky Ridge fire chief Alan Hurley recalled a handful of times when school children came to escape unreliable connections at home. But while the fire station may have been an improvement, it isn’t exactly an internet café.
“It’s a pain in the butt,” Hurley said. “ We’re in a dead zone.”
While the internet connection doesn’t necessarily impact the volunteer fire company's operational duties like responding to emergencies, Hurley said, it’s been so poor recently that personnel have had to fill out medical reports at home.
The disconnect persists because Rocky Ridge, located 30 minutes northeast of Frederick, lacks the infrastructure for broadband — the wireless connection needed for streaming TV and, more importantly, working at home or connecting children to reliable internet for online schooling.
Rocky Ridge, however, may have access to broadband connection by the end of 2022 — the deadline for Comcast Corp. to construct the cables and foundations for offering the service to residents.
“I thought, ‘Thank God, something’s coming this way,’” Hurley said.
Plans in place
Frederick County’s current goal is to finish building around July, but David Maginnis, chief information officer for the county’s Interagency Information Technology Division, called the timeline more of a wishlist.
More than $200,000 in state grant money will be put toward the project’s estimated $335,000 total, and either Comcast or Frederick County will pay the remaining balance. Funding will be finalized along with project contracts, according to Nick Hetrick, chief information security officer for the county.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced funding for the project in July, but as of Monday, Comcast and county officials still had to finalize various agreements and permitting and engineering plans to move the project forward.
The Rocky Ridge project is the first expansion in broadband access in Frederick County since county government hired the Columbia Telecommunications Corp. to assess where needs persist and how best to plug in the disconnected.
The study, published in September 2020, identified Rocky Ridge as an “unserved” area, meaning it lacks nearby infrastructure for broadband to reach homes.
Other unserved areas included locations north of Catoctin Mountain Park, the southern border of the county — including, and just east of, Tuscarora — and the northeastern border of the county, from around Woodsboro up through Emmitsburg. The company estimated it would cost roughly $21 million to bring broadband to the three regions.
Internet has been shoddy in Rocky Ridge for as long as residents can remember, though Maginnis said the county has taken the steps necessary to remedy this.
“If there was an easy solution to this, we would’ve already done it,” Maginnis said.
There are approximately 3,000 unserved homes in the county, according to the needs study. An estimate showed the Rocky Ridge broadband project would provide access for 135 homes, but Maginnis said he’s unsure how many would buy it.
Degrees of need
Joey Youngerman, who lives just up the road from the fire station, has an 8-year-old and 11-year-old. The children were in second and third grades this past year, when schools were largely closed to in-person learning.
Without access to broadband, the family had to rely on the single hotspot Frederick County Public Schools provided. And with two computers competing for connection, the device crashed constantly. In some cases, the children had to miss entire days of school.
“It’d be nice if they could run it out here,” he said of Comcast's plans to install broadband infrastructure.
Poor connection isn’t new for Youngerman. He’s lived in the area for about a decade, the entirety of which he’s been hoping for better internet. He and his family would look to subscribe to Comcast’s service, he said. It would likely lower the cost of living for a household with a costly satellite TV subscription and a reliance on smartphone hotspots for internet, which offer undependable service and can hike up data costs.
Betty Ann Mumma doesn’t necessarily need a high-speed connection to complete the memorials and records she keeps as the volunteer fire company's auxiliary president — a position she’s held for nearly half a century.
But she’s also been looking to ditch her satellite TV, as well as the internet box she relies on for a connection that tends to lose its signal quickly during storms.
“I’m not up to speed, but I’m getting there,” she joked about both her connection to and knowledge of the internet.
Still, skepticism remains for some residents. Robert Eyler, who owns his family’s namesake auto repair shop that’s been in town since the 1980s, said he’d only subscribe to Comcast’s service if it turned out to be less expensive than his current wireless provider. It's not as powerful as broadband, but it gets the job done.
“The others ain’t broke, so why fix it,” he said.
Eyler said he doesn’t have internet access in his home, located above the shop, and he uses his phone as a hotspot when he needs to connect. Though, he did say broadband would "be nice to have now and then.”
While these Rocky Ridge residents varied in their interest for broadband connection, all appeared to have heard relatively little about the development coming to their community. Some weren't aware of the project at all, while others, like Hurley — whom community members often turn to with questions about things like this — said he was familiar with the plan but hadn’t heard much about a timeline.
As Hurley sat atop a driving mower tending to Mumma’s lawn near the fire station and post office — where connection is generally OK but sputters or fails each time it rains — he said he was optimistic.
“I hope it turns out real well for us out here,” Hurley said. “I hope.”
