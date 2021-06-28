Nonprofit community organizations that provide recreation opportunities for Frederick County residents can apply for funding through a Parks and Recreation Commission grant program, according to a county press release.
Eligible organizations include homeowners associations, civic/community/service organizations, athletic associations and recreation councils, and the grants are to be applied towards the cost of materials, equipment and contracted labor for projects improving existing recreation facilities or constructing new ones on land the organizations own or use.
Qualifying projects for the fiscal year beginning in July must be completed by June 30, 2023.
The commission won’t grant funding for annual maintenance needs for existing facilities.
A commission sub-committee will evaluate and score project applications based on recreational and community value, project and planning, site and master plans, and local contribution.
The sub-committee will forward its recommendations to the commission, which will determine grant winners. The commission’s budget is $50,000.
Applications are due by Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m., and applicants should be notified of their status by November.
Additional information and applications can be accessed by contacting the county’s Division of Parks and Recreation at (301) 600-1646.
