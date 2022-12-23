Frederick County

  • Frederick County government was closed on Friday and will be closed on Monday because of the Christmas holiday.
  • The landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed on Sunday, but not on Monday. More details are available at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle. The recycling schedule will run as normal through the holidays.
  • The Animal Control and Adoption Center will be closed through Monday. Adoptions and administrative activities will resume on Tuesday. For more information, call 301-600-1546 or go to www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol. Animal Control officers will be on duty throughout the holidays at 301-600-1544. For an animal-related emergency, call 301-600-1603.
  • Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed through Monday.
  • Other offices that will be closed through Monday include: the courts, the state’s attorney’s office, the board of elections, the health department and the Department of Social Services.
  • TransIT service is canceled on Saturday. For more information, call 301-600-2065 or go to FrederickCountyMD.gov/transit.

