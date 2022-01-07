As COVID cases continue to surge in Frederick County, state and local health departments are expanding testing capacity so more people can get tested and experience shorter wait times.
County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer said during a local Board of Health meeting late Thursday that wait times at the County Health Department’s Hillcrest testing clinic were down to 30 minutes, far less brutal than the hours-long wait times seen at the end of December. Brookmyer said Thursday that people had waited as long as three hours last month.
The lines began decreasing Wednesday after the county leased space adjacent to the Hillcrest site at 1100 W. Patrick St. and staffed it with contracted personnel to boost the site’s testing capacity, department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said in an email Friday.
And county residents should have additional opportunities to get tested soon. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Thursday that Frederick Health would be among 10 hospital-based sites in the state to offer walk-up and drive-thru tests daily, without appointment, by the end of next week.
But as in-person testing expands in the county, access to at-home test kits lags. Brookmyer said Thursday that the county had received nearly 6,900 test kits from the state since Nov. 16, which the local health department made available at libraries and community- and faith-based organizations.
“It is not a large number, especially given our population,” she said, adding that the tests were gone “very quickly.”
The health board is scheduled to meet again Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.
In their last meeting, on Dec. 30, members of the board — which include Brookmyer, Gardner and the seven members of the County Council — voted to implement a mask mandate. In the week following, the board received more than 400 emails and voicemails, most of which favored masking, Brookmyer said.
Among the emails and voicemails were complaints about businesses in the county not enforcing the mandate. Of the more than 30 complaints about a business, 13 were about restaurants, according to data Brookmyer presented to the health board. She added that many of those complaints involved staff members not following the mandate rather than customers.
Brookmyer, though, encouraged members of the public to share their concerns about masking in a business with that business’ management rather than sending complaints to the health board. There is little that health board members can do, she said.
When Frederick County had a mask mandate in 2020 under an executive order from the governor, the county Health Department relied on existing staff and contracted security personnel for assistance with enforcement.
But noncompliant members of the public were at times argumentative and even combative, which put personnel at risk and caused contractors to quit, Gardner previously said in an email. This time around, the health board has left enforcement to businesses.
The countywide mask mandate will remain in place until COVID cases fall below 20 per 100,000 or until the board votes to change it, Watkins, the health department spokeswoman, said in an email. On Friday, the county’s case rate was almost 34 per 100,000. And it’s followed a sharp incline since mid-December.
