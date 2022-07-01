Brunswick
Government offices will be closed July 4.
Emmitsburg
The town office will be closed July 4.
Frederick City
The city of Frederick offices will be closed July 4. Some service schedules will change.
Frederick County
All public libraries will be closed July 3 and 4.
Middletown
Town offices will be closed July 4.
Mount Airy
Town Hall will be closed July 4.
Myersville
Town Hall will be closed July 4.
New Market
The town office will be closed July 4.
Thurmont
Town offices will be closed July 4.
Walkersville
Town offices will be closed July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.