Brunswick 

Government offices will be closed July 4.

Emmitsburg

The town office will be closed July 4.

Frederick City 

The city of Frederick offices will be closed July 4. Some service schedules will change.

Frederick County

All public libraries will be closed July 3 and 4.

Middletown

Town offices will be closed July 4.

Mount Airy 

Town Hall will be closed July 4. 

Myersville 

Town Hall will be closed July 4. 

New Market 

The town office will be closed July 4.

Thurmont

Town offices will be closed July 4. 

Walkersville 

Town offices will be closed July 4. 

