Frederick County governmentFrederick County government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. The following county services will be affected:
- The Division of Solid Waste and Recycling will not offer drop-off or collection services on Monday. Curbside collection will be pushed forward one day.
- Animal Control will be closed for adoptions on Monday. Administrative offices will also be closed, but animal control officers will be on routine duty.
- The Department of Transit will be closed and all transit services will be canceled Monday. This includes the MARC train and MDOT/MTA Commuter Bus routes 204, 505 and 515.
- District and Circuit Courts will be closed on Monday.
- Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 3, and on Labor Day. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available.
City of FrederickAll city of Frederick offices will be closed for Labor Day. The following city services will be affected:
- There will be no residential trash pickup on Monday. Residents who usually have their household trash collected on Monday should set their trash out on Monday evening for collection on Tuesday. There will be no yard waste collection on this day. All other trash routes will continue as scheduled.
- Housing and Human Services offices will be closed on Monday. The Food Bank will also be closed, but The Community Table will open as usual.
- There will be no recycling pickup for downtown businesses on Monday. Commercial recycling pickup will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Commercial trash pickup will proceed as usual.
Other municipalitiesMunicipal offices for other local governments will be closed on Labor Day. Yard waste and trash pickup in Middletown will proceed as usual.
