Frederick County governmentFrederick County government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. The following county services will be affected:

  • The Division of Solid Waste and Recycling will not offer drop-off or collection services on Monday. Curbside collection will be pushed forward one day.
  • Animal Control will be closed for adoptions on Monday. Administrative offices will also be closed, but animal control officers will be on routine duty.
  • The Department of Transit will be closed and all transit services will be canceled Monday. This includes the MARC train and MDOT/MTA Commuter Bus routes 204, 505 and 515.
  • District and Circuit Courts will be closed on Monday.
  • Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 3, and on Labor Day. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available.

