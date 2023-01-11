A summer bridge replacement project will restrict a section of Md. 17 between Middletown and Burkittsville to one lane while work is done.
The $5.7 million project to replace the bridge over Middle Creek will reduce traffic to one lane on the bridge between Quebec School Road and Countryside Drive during construction, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration website.
Workers will install traffic signals at both ends of the bridge, and drivers will alternate traveling across the bridge.
Built in 1923 and widened in 1958, the bridge is used by an average of 5,415 vehicles a day, according to SHA.
The concrete superstructure is nearing the end of its useful life and has to be replaced, according to the website.
Design on the project is currently 95% complete, and bids for contractors are expected to be opened in January, with construction expected to start in the summer of 2023.
The work is one of several bridge-related projects that are underway or scheduled to begin in the county in the coming months.
A deck replacement project for a bridge on Md. 75 over Interstate 70 near New Market that began in 2022 is scheduled to be finished later this year, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix wrote in an email Wednesday.
A bridge replacement project on Md. 77 near Rocky Ridge is scheduled to start this summer, Felix wrote.
The $6.8 million project will replace the bridge over Beaver Branch and under the Maryland Midland railroad bridge.
Construction is expected to start in the summer and finish by the spring of 2025, according to the SHA website.
Because the work will require the bridge to be closed, a detour will direct drivers to use Md. 76 (Motters Station Road), Appolds Road, and Old Frederick Road. Trucks and larger vehicles will use Md. 550 and Md. 194.
A deck replacement project on the northbound U.S. 15 bridge over Md. 77 and Hunting Creek that began in December 2021 is scheduled to be finished by the end of this year, Felix wrote.
The $6.95 million project involves removing and replacing the existing bridge built in 1957, as well as repairing the bridge supports.
