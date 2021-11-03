Michaels Mill Road will be closed to traffic on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a utility pole replacement, according to a county news release.
The point of closure will be roughly 300 feet east of Buckeystown Pike (Md. 85), and the road will reopen with a flagging operation in effect until the repair is complete.
The county has asked motorists to use Buckeystown Pike and Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) during the closure. Drivers will still be able to access properties adjacent to the closure.
For more information, contact utility coordinator Brad Meredith at 301-748-7251 or at BSMeredith@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
