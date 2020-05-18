Middletown will go along with Frederick County's order limiting which types of businesses can reopen following last week's lifting of the state's stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For now.
Last week, County Executive Jan Gardner announced that retail businesses could provide curbside pickup, and businesses of less than 10,000 square feet could reopen at 50 percent of their capacity.
Employees and customers must wear masks, and stores must monitor how many people are in the store at a given time.
But Gardner held off on allowing some businesses, including barber shops, salons and places of worship to reopen until May 29, as long as there are no trending increases in hospitalizations, intensive care patients, acute care patients, or other important health metrics in the county.
Mayors and burgesses from around Frederick County held a “lively discussion” on a conference call with Gardner before her decision was announced, Middletown Burgess John Miller told the town's commissioners and others during a virtual meeting Monday afternoon.
Ultimately, they decided that it was better to take a united front with Gardner than for each town to make its own decision, he said.
Brunswick did decide to allow barbershops and salons to reopen on Friday and Mount Airy is seeking a waiver from the county to push up reopening in town.
Although the Middletown commissioners didn't take any official action during the meeting, the discussion suggested that the town is likely to open anyway if the county extends the remaining closures past the May 29 deadline.
The virus will still be around at the end of the month, so what will change that will make it suddenly safe for small businesses to reopen? Commissioner Rick Dietrick asked.
If some stores don't want to reopen, that's fine, Dietrick said. But the current policy makes it so that small businesses “really have no choice but to go out of business.”
Allowing bigger stores to be open while smaller ones cannot likely increases the odds of spreading the virus, he said.
“Standing in line at Home Depot on a Saturday afternoon, that's where you're probably going to get your spikes [in cases],” he said.
Miller said he's heard from two businesses in town, one of which had been deemed an essential business and could have been open.
“It's not an easy situation for small businesses, by any means,” Miller said.
Commissioner Jennifer Falcinelli said she sees the value in a united approach, but also agrees with the issues Dietrick raised.
She asked if the town could go its own way if Gardner decides not to allow the other businesses to reopen on May 29.
Miller said he expects there will be “a mass exodus” of towns that support Gardner's position if the county extends the closures past that point.
Take a stand and reopen. The County, outside the city, is relatively unaffected by the virus. Middletown included. It is time we begin to gather again as did those from the earliest days of this country. In public establishments to live life together. My home has been open to friends and family since day one. No one is sick and we simply use common sense when we are together. It is not that hard and we are not dumb. None of us are really. We are using the same precautions which Martin Luther described in his lifetime and as in that day we are bound to each other as we live together, saint and sinner, rich and poor, man, woman regardless of race, creed, color, identity and so on. In 1527 people knew what to do and so do we.
