Polls will open Nov. 2 for Mount Airy’s mayoral special election, the town’s Board of Supervisors of Elections decided at a meeting Tuesday night.
Patrick Rockinberg, who served as the town’s mayor for 11 years, died Sunday morning from complications of cancer. He was 58.
The town will hold nominating meetings for the election at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 29 at Town Hall on South Main Street. To be eligible for the office, candidates must be 25 or older, a registered Mount Airy voter and have lived in the town for at least two years.
Those interested in running may nominate themselves or be nominated by an eligible citizen if they provide written consent.
Upon closing the nomination period, the Board of Supervisors of Elections will approve the list of candidates and instruct Town Clerk Holly McCleary that their names appear on the approved ballot, so long as they file their financial disclosure statement with her in a timely fashion.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the MAVFC Reception Hall, located at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
