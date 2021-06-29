Mount Airy town council members have distanced themselves from Mayor Patrick Rockinberg’s decision to use the town’s official Facebook page Sunday evening to endorse Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz for governor.
The post drew criticism online and has since been removed.
“Working with our next Governor Kelly Schulz at the MML who supports Town’s and their annual convention,” Rockinberg posted Sunday while at the Maryland Municipal League’s summer convention. The accompanying photo showed Schulz, Rockinberg and Councilwoman Lynne Galletti at the conference.
Galletti, who took the photo, said she has known Schulz, a Frederick County resident, for years, and did not intend for the selfie to be used as an endorsement. Schulz announced in April she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
Mount Airy town code prohibits town officials or employees from using public resources to promote a candidate for public office.
“The person who posted was speaking on their own behalf,” Council President Jason Poirier said in an email. “As a council and town, we do not endorse candidates.”
Councilman Stephen Domotor shared this sentiment, adding that “perhaps there’s a lesson learned” for the council in how it communicates with its constituents.
Rockinberg took down the initial post Monday morning, though Councilman Karl Munder said the damage had already been done.
Shortly after Rockinberg posted, he began receiving swift backlash from Facebook users.
One comment called for the removal of the post. Another, called it “irresponsible and unethical.”
Rockinberg admitted he was wrong to endorse Schulz on the town’s page.
“I made a mistake,” he said. “We all make mistakes.”
Rockinberg said he may upload a similar post to his personal page but noted that the town’s page is not the place for endorsements. Rockinberg said he has also known Schulz for some time, adding that he meant the post as a friendly gesture.
He eventually replaced the endorsement with a collection of pictures from the conference, including Galletti’s selfie.
Galletti, however, wanted further separation from the debacle. She requested her selfie be removed from the town’s Facebook page. The remaining post of the council members’ time at the convention features a collection of three images. Among them is a photo of Rockinberg with Schulz.
