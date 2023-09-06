The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to confirm a new director for the county’s Division of Human Resources.
Emily Fiftal will take over for Shannon Powell, who was named acting director of the division after former director Wayne Howard left the post in January 2023.
In July, the County Council voted to extend Powell’s temporary appointment to the role of acting director through October 2023 or until a replacement could be found.
As director of the Human Resources Division, Fiftal will advise county government agencies on policies, procedures and compliance with labor laws. She will also be responsible for employee management.
Fiftal will receive an annual salary of $175,000 in her new role, county spokesperson Chloe Scott wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Wednesday.
Most recently, Fiftal served as the director of employee and labor relations and staff attorney for The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio. She holds a juris doctorate from Case Western University School of Law.
“Ms. Fiftal is the leader we need to modernize our talent management and make Frederick County a highly sought after employer,” County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in a press release on Tuesday.
Fiftal’s appointment will take effect on Monday, at which point Powell will return to her previous post as deputy director of the Division of Human Resources.
