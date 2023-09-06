Emily Fiftal
Emily Fiftal will take over as director of the Frederick County Division of Human Resources on Sept. 11.

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to confirm a new director for the county’s Division of Human Resources.

Emily Fiftal will take over for Shannon Powell, who was named acting director of the division after former director Wayne Howard left the post in January 2023.

