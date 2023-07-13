A new and larger public library in Middletown remains on track to open late this year.
Officials hope to have a grand opening for the new home of the Middletown Branch Library in December, Frederick County Public Libraries spokeswoman Kelly Cambrel wrote in an email Tuesday.
At about 15,000 square feet, the new Middletown facility on East Green Street will be about 500% larger than the current library of about 2,500 square feet on Prospect Street, Cambrel wrote.
It will include study rooms; reading nooks; a family playroom that will double as a space for science, technology, engineering, and math education; and meeting rooms, she wrote.
The new facility will be similar in size to ones that have opened over the past decade or so in Brunswick and Walkersville.
The county also opened a smaller library of about 7,000 square feet in Myersville in 2019.
The new library will be on a 3-acre plot in the Middletown Glen neighborhood, near the town’s elementary, middle and high schools.
The proximity to the schools is important, so children can walk there for activities after school, said Frederick County Councilman Jerry Donald, a Democrat who represents District 1, including Middletown and the surrounding areas.
The library will also provide internet access for people who don’t have it at home, he said.
The library’s meeting rooms and other amenities will make it a “centerpiece of the community,” Donald said.
Currently, community groups have to try to rent limited space at the town’s municipal center, at Middletown High School, or various churches, Donald said.
Donald said the town’s library was a single room on Main Street when he was growing up, followed by the Prospect Street facility.
Much of the focus on growth has focused on the eastern part of the county, but Donald said it’s important that the western part of the county continue to get resources such as the new libraries in Myersville and Middletown, as well as new schools.
I hope to see all of you there!
Thank you, Jerry! Money well spent.
Will the first attempt at book banning be this year or next?
This is a time for celebration. Plenty of opportunities around here to be a negative Nancy some other time.
I was being negative?
