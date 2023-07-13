New Middletown Library
The new Middletown Branch Library being constructed on East Green Street is taking shape. It is expected to be ready to open in December.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A new and larger public library in Middletown remains on track to open late this year.

Officials hope to have a grand opening for the new home of the Middletown Branch Library in December, Frederick County Public Libraries spokeswoman Kelly Cambrel wrote in an email Tuesday.

Plumbum
Plumbum

I hope to see all of you there!

DickD

Thank you, Jerry! Money well spent.

public-redux
public-redux

Will the first attempt at book banning be this year or next?

MrSniper
MrSniper

This is a time for celebration. Plenty of opportunities around here to be a negative Nancy some other time.

public-redux
public-redux

I was being negative?

