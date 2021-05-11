The administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration will meet with several elected officials from Frederick and Montgomery counties as they seek a study about improvements on MARC’s Brunswick Line.
MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn sent a letter to the five legislators Monday looking to arrange a meeting to discuss the scope and timing of the proposed study.
It comes in response to the letter sent May 6 from Dels. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick), Marc Korman (D-Montgomery) and Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery), and Montgomery County councilmen Hans Riemer (D) and Evan Glass (D).
Their request sought a study to look at the existing rail operations, infrastructure and right-of-way information on the Brunswick Line; the creation of a simulation of the line to look at future operating scenarios and improvement of service, including adding midday, weekend and bi-directional service; and the development of conceptual level improvement plans for the corridor that would improve service over time.
“Without a more thorough corridor study of the Brunswick Line, our Counties and the State are not in position to leverage federal investments or significant new State or local investments,” the letter said.
The Brunswick Line begins in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and passes through Brunswick and Point of Rocks in Frederick County before moving into Montgomery County and ending at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station.
The report needs to identify precise infrastructure investments that must be made for service expansion to go forward, Korman said.
There are specific areas where a third line is needed, and they need MTA and CSX to agree on where those areas are, he said.
First elected to the House of Delegates in 2014, Korman said he’s seen a significant evolution in thinking about transportation during his time in Annapolis, aided by the fact that MARC’s three lines cover so much of the state.
“I think there’s a huge appetite for it,” he said of expanded service.
The letter argues that improvements to rail service in northern Virginia and the possibility of linking Maryland’s MARC and Virginia’s VRE service through Washington present an opportunity for MARC to play an even bigger role in the region’s future.
“More frequent service, and direct service into Virginia will be possible for MARC and local residents,” it said. “Such improved service would help Montgomery and Frederick County residents access jobs throughout the region, including at Amazon HQ2 in National Landing, and aid our employers’ ability to attract top regional talent.”
A $3.7 billion agreement between Amtrak, CSX and VRE in Virginia creates the threat of Maryland being left behind, they said.
“While CSX ownership of the Brunswick Line corridor has often stood as an impediment to commuter rail service improvements, the evidence from Virginia shows that if state and local government can present a real plan and a funding and financing strategy, we can work collectively to meet our shared regional rail goals,’ the letter stated.
Quinn’s response referenced the role of CSX in the future of the Brunswick Line.
“As you know, the [Maryland Department of Transportation] MTA does not own the Brunswick Line and leases track access from CSX. We continue to work with CSX for additional service and jointly pay for state of good repair and passenger focused improvements on the line,” the response stated.
While CSX is obviously a player in the discussion, Virginia has shown the way in getting the company to work with the state, Korman said.
Krimm said she’s interested in meeting with Quinn to talk about a study. She believes the state needs to keep “pushing the envelope” with CSX for increased service.
There’s lots of interest in expanded service in Annapolis, Krimm said, and it’s something she hears about from constituents.
She’d also like to see more pressure from the federal level and the region’s congressional delegation.
“I just think that we have to have everybody on board,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.