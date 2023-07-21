Part of Rocky Springs Road will be closed for two months to install water and sewer lines, the Frederick County Office of Construction Inspection said Friday.
In addition to the water and sewer lines, there will be turn-lane construction on Rocky Spring Road, a news release from the county said.
