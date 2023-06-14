core 5 site plan map
Map by Clara Niel

The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 4-2 on Wednesday to approve a site plan, with conditions, for two buildings on 125.66 acres in Monrovia, despite opposition saying it would exacerbate traffic problems.

West of the site plan is a Costco distribution center, which has many trucks coming and going. Some trucks, despite numerous warnings and prevention efforts, drive south on Md. 75, and get stuck under a railroad bridge that runs over Md. 75.

(3) comments

evansdavidhome

I think our "planning commission" is made up of all morons. How can they say there is no legal basis rejecting a bad idea. Why not plan a new road instead of a bigger disaster.

Fredginrickey

Great.

Time to appoint better planning commissioners.

And fine the warehouse owners for every time their trucks get stuck under the railroad bridge, escalating fines.

Plumbum
Plumbum

It’s the northbound getting stuck, due to deficient warning signage coming from 355.

Can’t really find anyone when the state has deficient signage.

The signage that everyone sees is for LENGTH, not height. And the signage for height isn’t until you’re almost to Monrovia….with no where to turn around a truck with long trailer without buckling the church’s asphalt.

