The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 4-2 on Wednesday to approve a site plan, with conditions, for two buildings on 125.66 acres in Monrovia, despite opposition saying it would exacerbate traffic problems.
West of the site plan is a Costco distribution center, which has many trucks coming and going. Some trucks, despite numerous warnings and prevention efforts, drive south on Md. 75, and get stuck under a railroad bridge that runs over Md. 75.
The applicant, Core 5 at I-70 LLC, proposed to construct two buildings that would total 550,000 square feet of warehouse space, bringing more tractor-trailer traffic.
The concern among commissioners and residents who spoke Wednesday was that those trucks, like the ones from the Costco warehouse, would ignore signs telling them not to go south on Md. 75.
Frederick County District 2 Councilman Steve McKay said the staff report on the site plan doesn’t address the overpass issue, even though it's the elephant in the room.
The matter of the overpass ended up dominating conversation about the site plan.
To try to prevent trucks from going south on Md.75, the commission added conditions with its approval: increase signage south on Md. 75 and "include a physical barrier" for traffic trying to turning left from the property.
Noel Manalo, the applicant’s attorney, said Core 5 knows about the traffic concerns, particularly with the bridge. The plan already included plans for extra signage and other mitigation measure ideas to keep trucks away from the bridge, he said.
A proposed $2 million roundabout at the intersection of Baldwin Road and Md. 75 would help traffic flow.
But Commissioner Robert White Jr. wasn’t convinced. He said the commission has tried everything to solve this problem and nothing has worked.
“The drivers do not look at signs," he said. "They get hit in the top of the truck with barriers. They ignore those. I am concerned that what you're talking about all looks good on paper, but by the time it gets to real life, this kind of situation doesn't work.”
Manalo said there is only so much the applicant could do to make people follow rules or signs.
“Maybe even two guards stationed there with shotguns isn't going to keep somebody from barreling through and going under the overpass,” he said.
Residents who spoke echoed commissioners' concerns about trucks going south on Md. 75.
"Building the new warehouse at the proposed location would create a new bottleneck near the CSX bridge, already a difficult spot because of curves as well as height and a new bottleneck on the other side of the street with or without special entrance lanes," Monrovia resident Teddy Kroll said.
Resident Brent Simmons also touched on issues with the bridge and additionally critiqued the roundabout that is meant to help traffic delays, which he called "ridiculous."
Commissioner Joel Rensberger made the motion to approve the plan.
"The land is zoned for this use. It's adjacent to an interstate. I think we're about to make a bad situation worse, [but] I haven't heard a legal basis for our denial today," he said.
The four commissioners who voted yes were Rensberger, Tim Davis, Carole Sepe and Samuel Tressler III.
The two who voted no were White and Craig Hicks.
Commissioner Masai Troutman was absent.
I think our "planning commission" is made up of all morons. How can they say there is no legal basis rejecting a bad idea. Why not plan a new road instead of a bigger disaster.
Great.
Time to appoint better planning commissioners.
And fine the warehouse owners for every time their trucks get stuck under the railroad bridge, escalating fines.
It’s the northbound getting stuck, due to deficient warning signage coming from 355.
Can’t really find anyone when the state has deficient signage.
The signage that everyone sees is for LENGTH, not height. And the signage for height isn’t until you’re almost to Monrovia….with no where to turn around a truck with long trailer without buckling the church’s asphalt.
