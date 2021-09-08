Good Intent Road between Keymar Road and Woodsboro Pike will be closed for an unknown period of time for an emergency culvert repair, according to a news release from the county.
The county has asked motorists to follow detour signs using Woodsboro Pike, Warner Road and Renner Road. Emergency personnel and local agencies have been notified.
For more information, contact the county’s Office of Highway Operations at 301-600-1564 or OHighOpsEmail@FrederickCountyMD.gov. Current road closures can be found at FrederickCountyMD.gov/roadsclosed.
