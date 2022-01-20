Maryland Sen. Michael Hough raised more than his three Democratic opponents for Frederick County executive combined, according to campaign finance reports that were due late Wednesday.
In the last year, Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) raised $293,000 in his bid to succeed County Executive Jan Gardner (D), who is term-limited.
After spending $115,000 on fundraising and other campaign expenses, the state senator has roughly $372,000 cash on hand, far more than his competition. The remaining amount is thanks in part to a previous balance of nearly $200,000, accumulated as a state lawmaker. The Brunswick native has been a state senator since 2015, and before that, served as a delegate.
“There is great enthusiasm for our message of preserving and improving the quality of life for Frederick County residents,” Hough said in a news release.
Frederick County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) was the next highest fundraiser, bringing in $108,000. She’s spent roughly $40,000 on her campaign, but some confusion with the state Board of Elections prevented that data from being published as of Thursday, she said. Fitzwater added that her campaign had received confirmation that the board had her expense information and would be updating her report.
Her remaining balance is $121,000.
Councilman Kai Hagen (D) amassed $92,000. With a prior balance and after some spending, he has $133,000 in cash remaining.
And Daryl Boffman (D), former Frederick County Public Schools public affairs director and onetime school board member, brought in $40,000. He has $24,000 remaining.
Gardner, who after the transition to a charter form of government in 2014 became the county’s inaugural executive, had raised $45,000 by this point eight years ago in the first election she won. She raised $59,000 by the first campaign finance deadline in 2018, when she was elected to the term she’s now serving.
Candidates have until 9 p.m. Feb. 22 to file for the race, and the primary election will be held June 28.
Below are the campaign finance records for County Council candidates:
At-Large
- Councilman Phil Dacey (R)
- raised $38,000 and has $52,000 cash on hand.
- John Funderburk (D)
- raised $6,825 and has $12 cash on hand.
- Renee Knapp (D)
- raised $2,265 and has $1,600 cash on hand.
- Dylan Diggs (R)
- raised $1,675 and has $1,650 cash on hand.
District 1
- Councilman Jerry Donald (D)
- , who filed Thursday for re-election, raised $4,950 and has $16,150 cash on hand.
- Bill Miskell (R)
- raised $100 and has $100 cash on hand.
District 2
- Councilman Steve McKay (R)
- , who hasn’t filed for re-election but who in December announced plans to run, has raised $8,500 and has $8,285 cash on hand.
- Casie Chang (R)
- raised $1,320 and has $1,015 cash on hand. Chang withdrew her at-large bid in December and refiled for the District 2 seat, according to the elections board.
District 3
- Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D)
- , who said Thursday she hasn’t decided whether she’ll seek re-election, filed an Affidavit of Limited Contributions and Expenditures, meaning her campaign hasn’t spent or received more than $1,000 in the last year.
- Jazmin Di Cola (D)
- raised $4,780 and has $4,680 cash on hand.
District 4
- Chaz Packan (R)
- raised $4,145 and has $2,170 cash on hand.
- Kavonte Duckett (D)
- filed an Affidavit of Limited Contributions and Expenditures, meaning his campaign hasn’t spent or received more than $1,000 in the last year.
District 5
Most recent campaign documents for
- Councilman Michael Blue (R)
- , who hasn’t filed for re-election, show an Affidavit of Limited Contributions and Expenditures filed for 2021.
- Mason Carter (R)
- raised $5,310 and has $1,595 cash on hand.
