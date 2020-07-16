An audit of the 287(g) program run by Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins out of the county's detention center shows the program has either cost his office about $9,000 or $21,400 annually in recent years, depending on two different overtime scenarios.
The audit and corresponding report, completed by accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen, looked at incremental costs of the program incurred by the sheriff's office between fiscal years 2015-19, including a part of fiscal year 2020, through Sept. 30.
The 287(g) program allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to train sheriff’s deputies to ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center, and then begin deportation proceedings if necessary.
Given the first overtime scenario, which accounts for overtime and fringe benefit costs based on how the sheriff's office typically scheduled its employees for the program, the incremental costs—which include any cost recoveries and reimbursements from ICE—the 287(g) program cost the county $38,657 from July 1, 2014 through Sept. 30, 2019, or $8,995 annually.
The second overtime scenario, according to the report, "assumes ICE training is the primary reason the Detention Center incurred overtime," not accounting for other possible reasons for overtime. Under that, the 287(g) program cost the sheriff's office $79,041 during the aforementioned time period, or $21,421 annually.
The audit report also noted the number of suspects processed under the 287(g) agreement, and immigration detainers lodged under the program calendar years 2015-19. The detainer starts deportation proceedings.
From 2015-19, 1,470 "foreign-born suspects" were processed under the agreement. Of that, 366 immigration detainers were lodged, or just under 25 percent of those processed under the agreement.
Under the Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA) between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE and the sheriff's office, the county is reimbursed for detaining those suspects, according to the audit report.
The audit report also showed overall costs for the entire detention center for fiscal years 2015-19.
According to the report, Detention center costs were $16,250 over budget for fiscal year 2015, but then $429,045 and $355,834 under budget for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, respectively.
The detention center was $1,484,588 under budget for fiscal year 2018, and $1,357,912 under budget for fiscal year 2019, the report shows.
The report and audit will be presented to the County Council in a special virtual meeting on July 22 at 5 p.m., according to a county news release. The public will be able to view and make comment during that virtual meeting.
(27) comments
Does the audit include the expenses affiliated with the Roxie Santos lawsuit?
Why should it plumbum? She got $100K, paid for by an insurance policy. Her lawyers got $500K, again, paid for by that insurance policy. Did the rate for the policy go up as a direct result of the payout? Not that I have seen. Maybe your "insiders" can let you know.
And for anyone believing that this is the true cost of the 287 g program, I have a swamp in Arizona to sell you...Auditors investigmata and evaluate what is given to them. They don't look at costsnot shown.
Do you honestly believe that an auditing firm doesn't know how to find hidden costs and income, Dick? They do. This was a thorough audit. Unfortunately, you didn't get the dirt you were looking for.
Money well spent. What a small amount for so much increased public safety. Just look at the recent cases in Mont County. If it keeps one of these violent child predators out of Frederick County you can’t put a price on it.
Yet another waste of taxpayer money on a political vendetta attempting to force the Sheriff out gf the 287-g program ...and since when do we put a price tag on the safety of our citizens...we know based on Yale/MIT study released last year that there are 22.5 Million illegals in this country and a sizable %age of them commit crimes including murder, rape child abuse robbery , drug dealing and numerous other felonies ...shame on this county "leadership"and GOD Bless Sheriff J and his Deputies who put their lives at risk every day for us
Can you please show us where you get the 22 million from, Jersey?
Peanuts
Good; let's take up a collection among those who think it is a good idea
maybe you need to live in one go the sanctuary cities for a bit
You act as if crime is rampant. Very ignorant on the topic
Shiftless, there are plenty of costs the country spends taxpayer dollars on that folks may not agree on. Should we only pay for the ones we agree with? If so, our county tax burden, and thus tax revenues will go way down.
Worth every cent. Great program and keep up the great work Sheriff Jenkins and all the other Officers!!
Roxie Santos whole heartedly agrees
That's $21,400 in meals that could go to a local family in need.
I'd rather the $21,400 be spent for the safety and security of where I live. There are plenty of assistance organizations that can help families in need. Keep up the good work Sheriff Jenkins!!!
Well, it appears these results shoot to hell all the Jenkins Haters theories about how much county money he's "wasting" on participating in a perfectly legit program. Keep up the good work, Sheriff, and don't pay any attention to your distractors, they mean nothing.
The annual cost to get the illegals deported is peanuts compared to how much the taxpayers are spending annually to educate and feed through the FCPS and how much we'll be spending if the Democrats make good on their oaths during the debates to provide free medical care to all illegal aliens.
[ninja]
Agreed bosco, 100%! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
right you are ...the Yale study stated $ 180 Billion at a minimum
You have a point there Bosco.
Bosc - Roxie Santos couldn’t agree more!!
I will let you pay the $10k
You will "let me pay the $10k," shifty? My, that's mighty generous of you to allow me to pay what Frederick Co. taxpayers owe. How can I possibly thank you? As I said, the results of this bogus audit will only serve to show the Jenkins Haters just how wrong they were. [lol][lol][lol]
It showed me exactly what I expected.
And you really think that we know now? I.am surprised that you are so naive, CD.
Oh, I meant KR999, didn't I?[lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.