The county’s independent auditing agency accepted a completed audit of the 287(g) agreement between Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ office and U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The contents of the audit are not expected to be released until the end of the week.
At a meeting at Winchester Hall, the Interagency Internal Audit Authority (IIAA) approved the audit in a 6-0-1 vote, with member Tom Lynch abstaining. The audit was completed by CliftonLarsonAllen, and is examining any incremental costs the county incurred from the program from fiscal years 2015-19, and also July though September 2019, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
The 287(g) program allows ICE officials to train sheriff’s deputies to ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center, and begin deportation proceedings if necessary.
Lynch said he abstained from voting on the audit because his wife sits on the sheriff’s citizens advisory committee.
“I felt much more comfortable to recuse myself,” said Lynch, a local attorney who is Frederick Community College’s representative on the IIAA. He is vice chair of the college’s board of trustees.
Sean Walker, a principal with CliftonLarsonAllen, said he would be presenting the full audit to the County Council at a later meeting, but the document should be released to the public later this week, once it is internally finalized. He added the audit, which started last fall, “ran smooth.”
“I didn’t feel any resistance anywhere, I thought everybody was very open about it,” Walker said. “The hardest part about it I would’ve liked COVID not to happen, because we had it done back in March.”
There was discussion about the audit at Wednesday’s meeting. Jenkins said that having two scenarios for overtime costs through the program — one through his office’s normal scheduling system, and the second through ICE training sheriff’s deputies for the program — was perhaps unfair.
“I know there’s no way to prove it as far as documentation, but scenario one is the way we operate,” Jenkins said Wednesday. “Scenario two is a little unfair because that’s an assumption and I guess that’s a standard practice … but the real, true numbers are under scenario one.”
Walker said CliftonLarsonAllen included both scenarios in the final report in order to be thorough, open and transparent. That way, people who read the report can decide whether those costs should be considered.
Jenkins also asked Walker Wednesday if he could make a statement at the County Council presentation that no fraudulent spending was found, or that there was no mishandling of funds within the program.
Walker said the audit’s purpose was not to look for fraud within the program, but added they didn’t find any evidence of that.
“Our intent isn’t to go in and look for fraud,” Walker said. “But I will tell you that we have a professional responsibility, that if we do recognize fraud, we would report it ... it would have been part of the report.”
County Councilman Steve McKay, an IIAA member who helped initiate the audit with County Executive Jan Gardner and other county officials last year, said he would back the sheriff up at a future meeting. He added many opponents of the 287(g) program believed the program was either costing the county millions of dollars, or that Jenkins and/or his office was profiting millions of dollars off it.
“I think this report shows all of that is untrue,” McKay said. “And if Sean’s unable to make that statement, I know I will.”
Jenkins has stated multiple times he believed the audit would show the 287(g) program is of minimal cost to the county.
“I knew the results would be good, and these results would be better than we expected,” he said Wednesday.
I never expected fraud or the Sheriff benefiting from the program. My beef is not all expenses are being charged to the federal government. So, we end up paying more in taxes. It may not be fraud, but it certainly is not fair to the County tax payers. Nor will it ever show up in a audit.
