A racial equity town hall, discussions about changing the citizens advisory committee for the county sheriff’s office and several other ideas are being considered in the wake of multiple protests in Frederick the past few weeks.
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said earlier this month she attended a racial equity training held by the Maryland Association of Counties and Associated Black Charities several months ago. While there, she learned about examples of racial inequity concerning public policy and legislation.
One example of that inequity was the famous G.I. bill, which allowed all World War II vets to attend college for free. But Gardner said that opportunity was not extended to African Americans, many of whom needed to attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) to qualify.
“On its face, it was equitable,” Gardner said. “But African Americans could only go to one of the HCBUs, so they could not utilize that. ... So we had a lot of people who went out and get education, but African Americans could not take advantage of it.”
Gardner hopes to schedule, once it is safe to do so, her own in-person racial equity training with the County Council, city of Frederick officials, Human Relations Commission, Board of Education members and others.
She added she has scheduled a virtual town hall on June 29 to discuss racial equity, including jobs and businesses for minorities, education and health disparities. Panelists are still being determined, she added.
Gardner also said she has planned a sit-down with Aje Hill, one of the main organizers of the protests, to discuss protesters’ concerns over the next couple of weeks.
Talks about a citizens board, related issues beginCounty Councilman Kai Hagen (D) suggested during a council meeting Tuesday that it might be worth establishing a citizens advisory committee (CAC) for the county sheriff’s office.
Hagen said late this week that is only part of the discussion, and his more important focus is having a broader discussion about racial equity and law enforcement in Frederick County, and ways it could be improved, versus just changing the committee.
The sheriff’s office already has a citizens advisory committee. Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), who also serves as vice president on that committee, said roughly 10 people sit on that body.
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (R) appoints its members, and representation is geographically scattered countywide, Blue said. There is one black man and one black woman on the committee, he added.
Blue said he wouldn’t support changing the committee. The issue, he said, is bad cops and police unions, and not Jenkins’ leadership as sheriff.
“A civilian oversight board is a waste of time ... we exist because of the accreditation process,” Blue said. “A majority of us support what the sheriff’s office is doing.”
Lt. Col. Scot Hopkins, the law enforcement bureau chief in the sheriff’s office who helps oversee the CAC, said the sheriff’s board is composed of business owners, farmers and other community members. This informal body began in 1991 under then-sheriff Carl Harbaugh.
He deferred comment on any possible tweaks to the CAC to Jenkins who was unavailable Friday.
“They don’t decide policy or anything like that, it’s just a group of citizens to kind of bounce ideas off of and get feedback from the community, and how to best provide services to the community,” Hopkins said.
Still, tensions remain between some in the community and the sheriff. At a protest in front of the law enforcement center earlier this month, Jenkins was met by many several demonstrators who argued they had been treated unfairly by his deputies.
Hagen said in the coming weeks, it’s important for the broader community to discuss race and challenges African Americans and other people of color might face.
“Perception is important because there usually are underlying long-term reasons why those perceptions exist,” Hagen said. “I have certainly never called the sheriff a racist, but I know there are people in our community who don’t even think structural and institutional racism is an issue.”
What other discussions lie ahead?Gardner and County Attorney Bryon Black said county oversight of Jenkins’ office is limited, as his duties are established in the state constitution.
At multiple points during an interview in Winchester Hall this week, Gardner said those concerned with Jenkins or his officers should contact him, as he is a “duly elected” official in the county.
Regarding changing Jenkins’ citizens advisory committee, Black said the council could pass legislation, but noted any oversight of the sheriff would mostly be through the state legislature. The council’s oversight is mostly through the county budget, Black added.
Some are generally supportive of discussion of any new board or the sheriff’s policies. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) is one.
Keegan-Ayer said Friday it’s important for Jenkins and council members to sit down “face-to-face” to discuss any issues community members have been describing.
One of the questions Keegan-Ayer said she might ask the sheriff is: how often are your deputies being trained on racial sensitivities?
Roger Wilson, a city of Frederick aldermen, said there still needs to be much policy discussion between elected officials, whether at the city of the county level.
He noted the Frederick Police Department’s community board and Jenkins’ community board are different, as Frederick Police has a chief, creating a different structure than a sheriff operating under the state constitution.
But Hagen’s intent — increasing accountability and community involvement — is good, Wilson said.
“I think you need community input and you need policymakers, elected officials who are doing their homework, looking at other jurisdictions,” Wilson said. “I mean, you don’t have to recreate the wheel.”
