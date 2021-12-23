With nearly a third of Americans expected to travel for the holiday, and with most of them expected to go by car, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has released tips on how to drive safely in potentially inclement weather.
While the National Weather Service is not currently calling for any major winter weather event in the Frederick area during the holiday weekend — a 50 percent chance of rain on a warm Christmas day gives way to a 30 percent chance of snow Sunday evening into Monday morning — the tips provided by the sheriff’s office could be helpful for those driving outside the area and throughout the winter season.
The sheriff’s office encourages staying off the roads if possible when winter weather is predicted. But when it isn’t possible, drivers are reminded to slow down on slick roads, since it’s harder to stop or control your vehicle when roads are slippery.
Similarly, drivers should make sure to leave extra room between themselves and the car in front of them, should it need to stop suddenly.
Additionally, do some basic vehicle maintenance to make sure your vehicle is winter-ready. Make sure your tires are filled to the appropriate pressure, that your battery is in working order and that your lights and windshield wipers are in good shape.
Also, since your children are dressing in warmer clothes for the winter, make sure to adjust the seat belt you use to buckle them in to take the extra bulk into account.
It’s also a good idea to make sure your vehicle is stocked with an ice scraper, a small snow shovel, jumper cables, extra warm clothing and blankets, a First Aid kit and some sand or cat litter to use for extra traction if your vehicle gets stuck in the snow.
According to AAA, 109.5 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday, representing nearly a third of the population. A vast majority — more than 100 million — of those are projected to be traveling via car as opposed to air, rail or other means of travel.
This is a sharp increase from last year, with AAA expecting nearly 34 percent more Americans traveling than in 2020; approximately 81.7 million Americans traveled in 2020. However, it still represents an 8.2 percent decrease from 2019’s pre-pandemic holiday season, during which 119.3 million Americans traveled for the holiday.
