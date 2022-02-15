Frederick County could have one of Maryland’s highest paid sheriffs overseeing a full-service law enforcement office if the legislature passes a pay raise proposal from the county’s delegation.
The salary increase would take effect following the general election in November, and it would be incremental — $140,000 for the first two years of the new term before jumping to $150,000 for the last two. Compensation for the position is currently $125,000.
Among the 16 Maryland counties with a full-service sheriff’s department — which employ full-time deputies in addition to running local detention centers and executing warrants — Frederick had the seventh-highest paid sheriff in 2020, according to the Maryland Association of Counties.
The proposed pay raise would make Frederick County’s sheriff the fourth-highest paid in the state based on 2020 salaries for full-service departments, though Republican state Sen. Michael Hough, who spearheaded the proposal, said a number of counties are also in the process of raising their sheriff’s pay or already have.
Among counties with a full-service sheriff’s department, just Prince George’s, Charles and Queen Anne’s counties would have higher paid sheriffs than Frederick, based on 2020 salaries.
Of these counties, only Prince George’s has a larger population than Frederick.
Hough, who represents Frederick and Carroll counties, said Carroll just raised the salary for its sheriff from $110,000 to $140,000.
Harford, the Maryland county most comparable to Frederick in terms of population and operating budget, paid its sheriff $138,500 in 2019, according to the Maryland Association of Counties. Frederick’s sheriff, though, oversees fewer employees than Harford’s.
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, a Republican who’s been the county’s top law enforcement official since 2006 and who’s seeking re-election, is in charge of roughly 440 employees, compared to more than 600 employees in Harford County, according to Hough’s office.
Harford was also referenced when the Frederick County Council voted in July to raise compensation for the county executive from $95,000 to $137,000 — just $500 less than Harford’s executive. Like the Frederick County sheriff’s pay, the executive hadn’t received a raise since 2014.
Hough, who’s running for Frederick County executive, felt it was time to raise the sheriff’s pay too. The County Council had voted to boost compensation for the executive and seven members of the County Council, and other counties, like Carroll, increased the salary for their sheriffs in recent months.
The state senator initially proposed bumping the Frederick County sheriff’s pay to $175,000, but he couldn’t garner enough support from fellow delegation members.
“We’ve not addressed this in eight years,” Hough said during a Feb. 4 delegation meeting. “I realize that it’s a little bit of a jump, but this is what happens when you don’t address these every four years.”
An amendment from Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3A) eventually brought the increase down to $140,000 for two years, and $150,000 the following two.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County has four local law enforcement agencies, compared to three in Harford County.
Hough mentioned this as another similarity between the two counties, but Lewis Young said the comparison was misleading because Frederick’s four local agencies oversee roughly a third of the county’s population, while Harford’s three municipal departments cover about 12 percent of that county’s residents — meaning more Frederick County residents pay tax on both a municipal police force and a county one, she said.
“This is about fairness, equity, looking at all the numbers,” Lewis Young said during the delegation’s Feb. 4 meeting.Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
