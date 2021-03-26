Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is denouncing the House of Delegates’ passage of legislation that would end the 287(g) program in Frederick County and across the state.
House Bill 16, which passed 86-44 earlier this month, would prevent local sheriff’s offices from entering the program and other similar immigration enforcement initiatives if detention centers are at least partially privately run.
Additionally, the bill would force Jenkins, along with sheriffs in Cecil and Harford counties, to end their 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by Oct. 1, 2022.
The 287(g) program allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to train sheriff’s deputies to ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center and begin deportation proceedings if necessary.
In an email, Jenkins said the county’s detention center was neither privately funded or run, but he made clear he “absolutely opposed” the bill.
“This is another angle in the attempt to make Maryland a Sanctuary State,” Jenkins wrote. “They are removing the authority of the local government entity, correctional facility, or Sheriff to enter into any agreements to house immigration or immigration related detainees and for current or existing contracts.”
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) tried to amend the bill on the House floor last week, including an attempt to exempt Frederick County. Those attempts failed.
Pippy said there are misconceptions that local law enforcement officers are arresting people on the street simply because they are here illegally. Sheriff’s deputies need to be arresting someone who has committed a crime, he added.
County voters re-elected Jenkins to be their sheriff during the 2018 election, when the 287(g) program was a prominent issue, Pippy said.
“At what point do we draw the line between public safety and being politically correct?” Pippy said.
Del. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick) disagreed. She said the program does not make the county safer and instead discriminates against the county’s immigrant community, pointing to instances like the Roxana Santos case, where a federal court found the sheriff’s office illegally detained a Frederick woman during her lunch break at Common Market in Frederick.
“I know they want to gloss over that, but I’m trying to tell you once you lose the confidence of the community on an issue like that, you’re not going to get that back,” Krimm said.
She also criticized Pippy for trying to exempt Frederick County from the bill on the House floor instead of bringing that amendment before the delegation first.
Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) was unsure whether the Senate would back the bill, which is sponsored by Del. Vaughn Stewart (D-Montgomery).
Pippy, however, noted the bill is also filed by Sen. William Smith (D-Montgomery), chair of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, which might amount to a better chance of it reaching the governor’s desk.
Hough said abuse by local law enforcement like with the Santos case are wrong, but he added the 287(g) program is not being applied in that way countywide.
ICE and the Department of Homeland Security are only prioritizing high-level cases, whether it is gang members or high-level offenses, Hough said.
“No one is arguing for on-the-street enforcement,” Hough said. “All the argument is about is: When somebody is arrested, are you going to collaborate with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement?”
Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick) said there are “too many discrepancies” in how the 287(g) program is being enforced. Multiple people, including Santos, are being illegally detained, and she disagreed with Pippy’s argument that 287(g) was on the ballot in the 2018 election. She also noted Jenkins was elected by a more narrow margin than in 2014.
“I don’t support the 287(g) program, I think there are better ways to deal with the issue … obviously immigration is not a state issue. I am hoping the federal government will start to do comprehensive immigration reform,” Lewis Young said.
For the legislation to pass, it would have to be heard and voted on by the Senate relatively quickly. The last day of the legislative session is April 12.
(11) comments
“[Del. Karen Lewis Young] also noted Jenkins was elected by a more narrow margin than in 2014.”
That’s a nonsense argument. The High Sheriff got the most votes and defeated his opponent fair and square just like Biden beat Trump.
Oh snap....
The High Sheriff doesn’t know the difference between the absence of a 287g agreement and being a sanctuary jurisdiction.
I mean, all he has to do is read the FNP comments. Just a couple days ago, bosco posted a link showing that the number of sanctuary jurisdictions is a tiny, tiny fraction of the ones that don’t have a 287g agreement.
Do you think our comments are that widely read ? I try not to think about the audience when the lights go down, stage fright and all....or I pretend everyone is in their underwear.
I don’t know how widely read but (warning: self-congratulatory back-patting follows) I sincerely believe that a provision in the county charter is the direct result of my comments.
The original draft had the redistricting committee composed of equal numbers of Dems and Reps appointed by the party central committees. I argued in the comments that, at the very least, one-third of the committee should non-partisan and preferably the central committees should have no role whatsoever. There was a commenter who said that he or she was on charter-drafting committee, was reading the comments for public input, and thought my idea was a good one. Next thing I know, the draft was changed to match the “at least” part of my comment.
@public-redux
Okay now I have stage fright...lol
Hey it sounds like you truly deserve to pat yourself on the back! That’s pretty cool.
Hough indicated the program is only concerned with gang-related and higher crimes. Is that true, and does the program really increase public safety?
No and possibly if identifying a felon who eventually gets deported. But that felon is more likely to have been arrested by the Frederick PD or the MSP. And that felon must be tried and convicted and serve their sentence in American Courts and Prisons before they are released and go before a Federal Immigration Judge to learn their fate. So it’s not just Sheriff Jenkins who is ridding the County of dangerous criminals as he has everyone believing. Only about 25% of illegal immigrants are ever deported because of the limitations of the Federal Immigration Court System.
FredCo needs to get rid of the Sherriff's Dept and establish a county police force (like other urban counties) with proper civilian control. For far too long Sheriff Jenkins has acted not as chief law enforcement officer but as just another politician continuously running for office.
Well, he is a politician.
