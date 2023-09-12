Jenkins
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Tuesday accused U.S. Rep. David Trone of trying to score political points in his call to end the 287(g) immigration enforcement program in Frederick County.

Jenkins wrote in an email shared by sheriff’s office spokesperson Todd Wivell that Trone’s letter to the Department of Homeland Security is motivated by his bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.