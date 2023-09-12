Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Tuesday accused U.S. Rep. David Trone of trying to score political points in his call to end the 287(g) immigration enforcement program in Frederick County.
Jenkins wrote in an email shared by sheriff’s office spokesperson Todd Wivell that Trone’s letter to the Department of Homeland Security is motivated by his bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.
Jenkins also invited Trone, a Democrat, to visit the Frederick County Adult Detention Center to view its conditions and learn about the 287(g) program.
“Trone’s letter ... is going to be a major part of his U.S. Senate run because he believes it will play well to the immigrant communities statewide, primarily the Latino immigrant communities,” Jenkins wrote.
Trone currently represents the 6th Congressional District in Maryland, but is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.
Trone wrote a letter on Sept. 8 asking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to direct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to end its 287(g) partnership with Frederick County.
It says there have been reports of civil rights violations by the sheriff’s office due to the program and there are bad conditions at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
Trone’s office shared his letter to DHS with the News-Post and other news outlets on Friday, on the condition that they not report on it until 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Under those conditions, the News-Post could not ask Jenkins to comment until Tuesday.
Jenkins, a Republican, called the embargo “a lowbrow style of political attack on the program and myself.”
The embargo’s timing and its terms “lend to the fact that this letter lacks validity and contains baseless false statements about the Adult Detention Center, the program, and myself personally,” Jenkins wrote.
The federal 287(g) program lets ICE train local law enforcement officers to ask about the immigration status of people booked at jails.
In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to ask about the immigration status of inmates at the Adult Detention Center.
In July, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland submitted a complaint to the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties over the 287(g) program in Frederick County.
The complaint and “numerous reports of civil rights violations ... make it inappropriate to continue delegating federal immigration enforcement authority to the Sheriff’s Office,” Trone wrote in the letter.
Trone alleged that his constituents have said they have been targeted due to race or ethnicity by the sheriff’s office.
Jenkins wrote in comments emailed Tuesday that he believes the office receives complaints, but they “are blatantly false and probably lack fact or details.”
“Organizations such as the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland have been making false assertions since the implementation of the 287(g) Program to garner political support to force an end to the program,” Jenkins wrote.
Jenkins added that there has not been “one documented or authentic complaint of profiling or any form of discrimination in the 15 year existence of the program.”
Sara Medrano received a settlement in 2021 in a racial profiling lawsuit after being pulled over in 2018 and detained by sheriff’s deputies, who contacted ICE after learning she was not documented.
Jenkins said the traffic stop had nothing to do with the 287(g) program. The program is limited to the detention center.
Trone in his letter cited research that says the 287(g) program results in biased policing against Hispanic people in Frederick County.
Jenkins called the research “skewed” and “unproven political rhetoric.”
“There is no Bias policing against Hispanics/Latinos or any other ethnicity in Frederick County, by the FCSO or any other law enforcement agency,” Jenkins wrote.
Trone cited state data in his letter showing 22.4% of traffic stops in 2022 by sheriff’s deputies in Frederick County were of people who are Black.
According to a U.S. Census Bureau estimate for July 2022, Frederick County is about 12% Black or African-American.
Jenkins said the data on stops of African-Americans is accurate.
He added that the data on Hispanic residents, which he rounded to 10% from 9.6%, is more proportional.
Frederick County is about 11.9% Hispanic/Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Jenkins wrote that Trone picked statistics to “benefit his political agenda.”
The more proportional Hispanic resident traffic stop data “clearly refutes his contention of biased policing. Traffic stops are made based on violations of traffic laws witnessed by deputies and police officers .... [T]here is no targeting of any race or ethnicity,” Jenkins wrote.
Trone, in his letter, condemned conditions at the detention center, including an incident in March after which inmates told Telemundo they slept in feces at the center.
Jenkins wrote again that an investigation showed that the sewage backup contained water and not feces, adding that inmates frequently flush things down toilets.
Jenkins also defended the record of the detention center.
Wivell attached a letter dated Feb. 15, 2022, from Veronica D. Moore, executive director of the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards.
“Your facility demonstrated a high degree of efficiency, effectiveness, and in achieving 100% compliance,” Moore wrote.
Jenkins wrote that the 287(g) program is audited every two years by the Office of Professional Responsibility, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, and is “considered one of the model programs across the United States.”
Jenkins invited Trone to visit the facility and “educate himself firsthand to fully understand the 287g Program and its value to public safety in Frederick County and the region.”