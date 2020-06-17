A woman who sued the Frederick County Sheriff's office and county for a wrongful arrest and civil rights violations has settled with both parties through an insurance company for $100,000.
The corresponding case began more than a decade ago, when Roxana Orellana Santos was working as a dishwasher at Common Market in Frederick. During her lunch break, two sheriff's deputies approached her.
Santos showed the deputies an identification card from her homeland of El Salvador. When sheriff's deputies looked up possible warrants for her, they found a ruling from a San Antonio immigration court, which ordered her deported in absentia during a 2006 hearing. The deputies then arrested her.
That arrest happened in October 2008. U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) officials then detained Santos for more than a month, separating her from her children.
Since then, Santos has spent much of her time reporting to the Baltimore immigration agency, while seeking more than $1 million in damages from the sheriff's office and county, with the help of local immigration advocates and attorneys.
After months of negotiations, the $100,000 settlement was reached in early May, County Attorney Bryon Black told The News-Post.
According to recent federal court filings, the case was then dismissed with prejudice, meaning Santos cannot bring back any charges she initially filed against the sheriff's office and county.
Santos and her attorneys argued in federal court the sheriff's deputies did not have probable cause to arrest her, and were not properly trained under the federal 287(g) program, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
The 287(g) program is an agreement between the sheriff's office and ICE, allowing trained deputies to check the immigration status of those booked in the county jail, and begin deportation proceedings if necessary. The sheriff's office had first entered that agreement with ICE about six months before Santos' arrest.
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a phone call Wednesday that his deputies' arrest was not through the 287(g) program, since the warrant was from a previous proceeding in Texas and the deputies did not check Santos' immigration status from the county's detention center.
Deputies only noticed Santos during her lunch break in 2008 because she got up and started to run away when she saw them, Jenkins said Wednesday. He also believes many of the immigration law arguments by Santos' attorneys in court did not actually become law until after that arrest.
"When someone gets up and runs away from a police officer, they [the officers] assume something was wrong … that’s what law enforcement does," Jenkins said. "I bet you every dollar that I got … that if she hadn’t gotten up and run, she wouldn’t have gotten the attention of them."
However, Jose Perez, one of Santos' attorneys, said in an email Wednesday that Santos did not try to run away from the deputies. She testified to that previously during a deposition after she was arrested. Perez said Santos did not see the deputies until they exited their vehicle and surrounded her.
"The deputies’ claims were further controverted by the sworn deposition testimony of an independent third-party witness — a Common Market manager who saw the deputies driving up to where Roxana was sitting with her back to them," Perez wrote in an email Wednesday.
Perez added that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled in 2013 the sheriff's deputies violated Santos' Fourth Amendment Constitutional rights, arresting her illegally by using that civil non-criminal immigration warrant from San Antonio.
"This is a national important civil rights precedent barring local police and law enforcement from arresting someone based solely upon an immigration warrant, which are non-judicial administrative warrants, that has since been subsequently cited by many other courts, and law enforcement agencies," Perez wrote.
He also pointed to a federal court ruling from September 2018, where U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake found Jenkins liable as a policymaker for the county, and ruled in favor of Santos.
Those federal court rulings and the settlement also led to the sheriff's office changing two policies, Perez said: sheriff's deputies cannot detain or arrest individuals because of a civil immigration warrant, and training is required so deputies understand that.
Perez said the second policy change was sheriff's deputies are prohibited "from targeting individuals based on perceived immigration status ... [and] are also prohibited from inquiring about a person’s immigration status." That includes during traffic stops, searches, arrests, investigations and other law enforcement actions, he said.
In addition to the $100,000, Perez said Santos' attorneys also received $500,000 as part of the settlement.
Black said the settlement was handled in part by attorney Dan Karp, located in Baltimore. Karp helps the county through its insurance policies, Black said.
A receptionist at Karp's law firm declined comment when contacted by phone this week.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said the settlement money would come from one of the county's insurance programs.
"We always have specialized attorneys for special needs," Harcum said. "This was kind of beyond the scope of what our county attorney staff would handle ... whenever a case becomes this complicated, that means we would outsource it."
He added many of the county's insurance programs are complex, due to the massive exposure and liability aspects involved. It's budgeted each fiscal year as an insurance premium, but it is not a direct line item in the county budget, he said.
Erin White, the county's deputy director of finance, said the county had a law enforcement liability policy with Scottsdale Insurance in 2008, which had a $5 million limit and a $50,000 deductible. White said the county paid the policy's $50,000 deductible by September 2016, and Scottsdale was rebranded earlier that year as Nationwide Insurance.
During fiscal year 2009, which covered the time period of Santos' arrest, the county paid $218,545 for its law enforcement liability premium, White said.
"We are billed as the claim develops until the deductible is reached and the insurance company pays the remainder to the policy limit," White wrote in an email.
"The premium is an annual cost," White added. "The legal expenses are billed as the claim develops. The insurance premium and legal expenses for a claim are two different things."
Black and Harcum said like in a car accident, a homeowner's claim or other instances, it's the insurance company "making the payout." Black and White said Nationwide is paying the full $100,000.
Black added that since both sides have reached a settlement and the case was dismissed, it should be considered closed.
"I’m just always happy when both parties find a way to come to an agreeable conclusion, and I think that was what happened in this case," Harcum said.
(1) comment
$600k paid between Santos and her atty. plus the county had to pay deductibles.
Trumpkins, a sheriff with no education, a liability.
