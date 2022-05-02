The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is reminding bicyclists to follow the rules of the road as the weather warms up, citing an increase in complaints about riders.
The office has seen an increase in complaints about cyclists in recent weeks, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a news release Monday.
Jenkins said patrol deputies will watch for cyclists who are not riding properly on the roads.
Cyclists could be cited if a violation is serious enough and the situation warrants it, the news release said.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell said statistics on the increase in complaints were not immediately available Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office also reminded cyclists to watch out for farm equipment on the road in rural parts of the county.
It’s getting harder and harder to ride on the roads, with more vehicles and with people preoccupied with their electronic devices, said Bill Smith, a longtime member of the Frederick Pedalers Bicycle Club.
Roads are designed for motorists, and cyclists are an afterthought, he said.
“We do the best we can to get around,” he said.
Smith said he knows many cyclists who have switched to riding mainly on gravel roads that have less traffic rather than more crowded paved roads.
“None of us like to be in anybody’s way,” he said.
Bicycles are not allowed on roads with speed limits of 50 mph or more, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.
Cyclists may not wear a headset or earplugs that cover both ears, including AirPods or earbuds that fit inside the ear, and may not carry anything that prevents them from keeping both hands on the handlebars or interferes with the view or balance of their bicycle.
Everyone younger than 16 is required to wear a helmet, including passengers, and riders should ride straight and single file in a predictable manner, the Sheriff’s Office said. They must yield to pedestrians and obey all traffic signals and signs.
Cyclists should ride as close to the right side of the road as they can, unless they:
• are trying to make a left-hand turn
• are on a one-way street
• are avoiding a stopped or slower-moving vehicle
• are avoiding pedestrians or road hazards
• are on a road where the right lane is only for right turns
• are in a lane that is too narrow for a bicycle to safely travel side by side within the lane
Maryland law requires a white headlight on the front of a bike and a red reflector on the back visible from at least 600 feet when riding at night, the Sheriff’s Office said. Riders should wear bright clothing in the daytime and reflective clothes when riding at night.
(2) comments
this is great news!
also, need a bill for 2023 general assembly requiring all touring bicyclists to take and pass a bicyclist safety course and obtain a touring cyclist license. similar to a hunter safety course and hunting license. license number must be plainly visible at all times
and furthermore, large commercial vehicles can only keep as safe a distance as the bicyclist allows. riding the white line, or to the left of the line when a CV is passing is very foolish. cooperate. and accommodate.
- plums
I hope the FCSO also takes note of motorists misbehaving near cyclists while they are at it.
