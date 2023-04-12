Jenkins Benjamin

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, left, and Colonel David Benjamin 

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins will take a leave of absence while he faces federal charges, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

"Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence, effective end of business, Friday, April 14, through the end of this judicial process," Jenkins said in a sheriff's office news release Wednesday. 

Plumbum
Plumbum

Did anyone else notice that he walked out of the courthouse by himself? Usually when accused criminals leave the court house they leave with their lawyer…..

FrederickCountyIsGrowing

I am absolutely celebrating that they took Boss Hogg’s precious little guns away from him. His gun is the only thing that makes him feel like a MAN.

public-redux
public-redux

I would be surprised if the High Sheriff’s supporters boycotted the Frederick News-Post.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Ba’Lane sold many subscriptions for the FNP. It was because of Ba’Lane that prompted me to subscribe.

The FNP can play their cards right, and capture new subscribers.

Like I said earlier - Andy Sholtz appeared to give Trumpkins special attention during the election. Now, how bout Andy scholtz flip the coin

public-redux
public-redux

Do you have data to support your assertion about election coverage?

FrederickFellow

His delay to do the right thing is speaks volumes about his leadership.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

The judge order Trumpkins to turn over his guns including his service weapon!!!!

Oh my god, I’m dancing like it at a wedding reception!!!

Roxie Santos, we love you!!! Karma got that fool of a sheriff.

And since he plead innocent - mark my words, he’s gettin jail time!!!! That’s how federal system works!!!!

evansdavidhome

It's the right thing to do. He would demand it of anyone in his command.

techite

Maybe he can run as Trump's vice president on a Republican all-indicted ticket. Bob Lewis

JustTrying

Hopefully it will be permanent.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

See? The FNP comments do have an impact. [cool]

Plumbum
Plumbum

LOL I hear ya loud and clear, buddy!

I think the impact came when the judge ordered Trumpkins to surrender his guns, including his service weapon!!

shiftless88

Glad he did the right thing.

Piedmontgardener

Think his lawyers seriously addressed him, since his first statement of intent to remain on the job. If he's found guilty, his continuance in office as an elected peace officer would be viewed in an ugly light, later.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

[thumbup][thumbup]

Plumbum
Plumbum

Can’t continue without his service weapon!!! He’d be a sitting duck!!!!

We’re so happy over here at Plumbum Hill!

Burgessdr

Good

