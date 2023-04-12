Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins will take a leave of absence while he faces federal charges, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.
"Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence, effective end of business, Friday, April 14, through the end of this judicial process," Jenkins said in a sheriff's office news release Wednesday.
The sheriff's office's chief deputy, Colonel David Benjamin, will take over for Jenkins, the release said.
Benjamin is a 37-year veteran with the sheriff's office, and has been chief deputy since 2006.
He will take over the day-to-day oversight of the sheriff's office's law enforcement and corrections operations.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater released a statement shortly after Jenkins' announcement:
“Sheriff Jenkins did the right thing today by taking a leave of absence. The charges against him are disturbing, and his decision to step aside pending the outcome of the process demonstrates he understands the seriousness of the situation.
"I sincerely hope that the legal process is swift, so our community can put this unfortunate situation behind us, and we can focus on the important work of rebuilding the public’s trust.”
This story will be updated.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(17) comments
Did anyone else notice that he walked out of the courthouse by himself? Usually when accused criminals leave the court house they leave with their lawyer…..
I am absolutely celebrating that they took Boss Hogg’s precious little guns away from him. His gun is the only thing that makes him feel like a MAN.
I would be surprised if the High Sheriff’s supporters boycotted the Frederick News-Post.
Ba’Lane sold many subscriptions for the FNP. It was because of Ba’Lane that prompted me to subscribe.
The FNP can play their cards right, and capture new subscribers.
Like I said earlier - Andy Sholtz appeared to give Trumpkins special attention during the election. Now, how bout Andy scholtz flip the coin
Do you have data to support your assertion about election coverage?
His delay to do the right thing is speaks volumes about his leadership.
The judge order Trumpkins to turn over his guns including his service weapon!!!!
Oh my god, I’m dancing like it at a wedding reception!!!
Roxie Santos, we love you!!! Karma got that fool of a sheriff.
And since he plead innocent - mark my words, he’s gettin jail time!!!! That’s how federal system works!!!!
It's the right thing to do. He would demand it of anyone in his command.
Maybe he can run as Trump's vice president on a Republican all-indicted ticket. Bob Lewis
Hopefully it will be permanent.
See? The FNP comments do have an impact. [cool]
LOL I hear ya loud and clear, buddy!
I think the impact came when the judge ordered Trumpkins to surrender his guns, including his service weapon!!
Glad he did the right thing.
Think his lawyers seriously addressed him, since his first statement of intent to remain on the job. If he's found guilty, his continuance in office as an elected peace officer would be viewed in an ugly light, later.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Can’t continue without his service weapon!!! He’d be a sitting duck!!!!
We’re so happy over here at Plumbum Hill!
Good
