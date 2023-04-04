A Frederick County Council member said Tuesday that County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s decision to release the names of high-level appointees before they are interviewed and confirmed put the council in a bind.
Council members said during a meeting on Tuesday that they usually don’t release the names of people they interview. However, the circumstances have been different in recent weeks because Fitzwater has released those names through press releases.
“It puts the council in a place where we are now arguing about whether or not we should be releasing the names of the applicants before we’ve even had a chance to meet with them,” Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, said Tuesday. “I just think it was an unfortunate action. My understanding of it is it probably will not happen again.”
In a brief phone interview afterward, Keegan-Ayer clarified that she was only saying she hopes Fitzwater does not make an advance announcement again.
Councilman Steve McKay, R, called the timing of Fitzwater’s announcements, before the council talks to appointees, “rather unique.”
“We normally don’t see candidates having already been announced through press release,” McKay said.
Councilman Mason Carter, R, said he learned about Fitzwater’s appointments through press releases. He read aloud from the press releases, which he had printed out.
The discussion was prompted by the announcement of two senior-level appointees to Fitzwater’s administration.
Fitzwater, a Democrat, announced Lara Fritts as her pick for director for the county Office of Economic Development on March 22 and John Peterson as the county’s chief administrative officer on March 30.
Both picks were subject to confirmation by the County Council.
The council interviewed both Fritts and Peterson on Tuesday in closed session.
The council did not name them as part of a motion to go into executive session, saying only it would talk to candidates for economic development director and chief administrative officer.
In a phone interview after the council meeting, Fitzwater, a former County Council member, said her administration is taking a different approach on executive appointment announcements.
She said her office keeps an open line with the County Council and she will continue to do so as more appointments are made.
When asked what she thought of council members’ critique of releasing appointment announcements before the council can interview them, Fitzwater reiterated her previous point on open communication.
The discussion of Fitzwater’s announcements prompted further discussion on how the council should proceed and whether to release the names of people it interviews in closed session.
Before voting on whether to go into a closed session on Tuesday, council members took positions similar to their arguments in a March 22 debate about whether to make closed-session meeting minutes public.
Some Democrats said the council should continue to follow its legislative rules by not publicly identifying candidates.
Councilwoman Renee Knapp, D, and Councilman Jerry Donald, D, said doing so maintains consistency, and Keegan-Ayer agreed.
“I will be supporting the motion to go into closed session because this is the way we have always operated and it has always worked,” Keegan-Ayer said.
McKay said naming appointees already announced in press releases would be a harmless act of transparency.
“I understand and completely support going into closed session for the interview,” said McKay. “I just think there’s really no reason why we should not name the individuals at this point ... in the interest of transparency.”
Carter went a step further than McKay. In addition to releasing the candidates’ names, he said the council should publicly interview them.
“Our government cannot ... function behind closed doors,” Carter said.
It was during a March 22 County Council meeting that Carter first sparked the debate about making public minutes of a closed session, to release the name of an appointee.
At that meeting last month, he moved to open the meeting minutes of the council’s interview with Fitzwater’s appointee for director of the county’s Division of Energy and Environment, Shannon Moore.
That motion was ultimately voted down, 5-2, with only Carter and McKay voting in favor. Knapp, Keegan-Ayer, Donald, Council President Brad Young, D, and Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, D, voted against.
The council voted along the same lines on Tuesday, this time in favor of entering a closed session.
McKay said his no vote was about the conditions of the closed session, not in protest of the session itself.
