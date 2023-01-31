The Frederick County government is accepting submissions for a new flag as part of the county's 275th anniversary celebration, according to a press release.
The county will accept submissions until March 31. Submissions must abide by the following criteria:
- The designer must live in Frederick County, or have previously lived in the county.
- Each person may submit one design.
- Designs cannot contain offensive images, symbols or language.
- Designs must be original and cannot include copyrighted content.
- Designs must be easily displayed on a cloth flag (3 feet by 5 feet) that will be flown on a flag pole.
- Submissions must include a design title and narrative.
- Designs must create a positive message of unity in Frederick County.
- Designs must provide an inclusive representation of all Frederick County residents.
- Designers younger than 18 must submit a parental consent form with their design.
People can submit their design as a full-color, high-resolution PDF, JPG or PNG in landscape format by email to 275@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
A selection committee of county employees and community members will score the designs based on simplicity, color scheme and message/narrative, the press release states.
The three highest-scoring submissions will advance to the second round in April. Members of the public will vote on which of the final three designs they believe should be the county's next flag.
Voting will close on June 10, the county's 275th anniversary. The county will announce the winning design that day.
(1) comment
Nooooooo!
I like our county flag. I have a painted wooden wall hanging of it. Will the county be recompensing me for that?
